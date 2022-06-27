Minga named Assistant AD and Compliance Coordinator

FULTON, Miss. – ICC announced Collin Minga as the new Assistant Athletic Director and Compliance Coordinator on Tuesday.

“We are excited to add Collin to our outstanding athletic staff,” said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen. “I feel like this new role will be a vital position in helping take all of our athletic programs to the next level, both in the classroom and in their respective sports.”

“I’m super excited for this opportunity to step into this role,” Minga said. “I look forward to helping Dr. (Chad) Case in assisting our student-athletes to succeed on and off the courts and fields while building off what Coach (Ball-Williamson) has already been doing at ICC for many, many years.”

A former standout pitcher on the Indians’ baseball team, Minga was both a math teacher and assistant baseball coach at Corinth High School. He also had stops at Tupelo High School where he was an Algebra II teacher and assistant baseball coach and at Itawamba AHS where he taught Foundations of Algebra and served as assistant baseball and soccer coach.

In 2019, the Mantachie native worked as an intern under both Carrie Ball-Williamson at ICC and Eddie Moore at Tupelo High School while finishing his Master of Science degree in Sports Administration at Arkansas State.

As Assistant Athletic Director and Compliance Coordinator, Minga will be responsible for assisting in initiatives that promote institutional and departmental integrity and compliance as it relates to intercollegiate athletics. He will work alongside the ICC Sports Information Department on athletic branding and closely with the ICC Alumni and Foundation office to enhance athletic fundraising.

