Michael V. Smith

June 27, 2022

Funeral Services for Michael V. “Rusty” Smith, age 74, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, will be held Friday, July 1, 2022, at 11:00 am at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Friday, July 1, 2022 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Gary Allen will officiate the service.

A native of Metairie, LA, he was retired from Grounds Management/Security for Pearl River Community College and a member of Picayune Church of God. Rusty was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, son, and brother who was dearly loved by all who knew and loved him. He was MS Army National Guard who was activated during several years of his service for his country.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly DiAnne White Smith; parents, Albert Vermelle Smith and Georgia Elaine Pittman Smith; granddaughter, CheyAnne Baker; sister, Pamela Jo Mitchell.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Michael Todd (Dawn) Smith, Jason R. (Judy) Ball, Alaina B. (Brandin) Smith, and Chanda W. Ball; grandchildren, Lauren T. (Zack) Ball, Savannah (Sam) LeFevre, Preston R. (Mickaela) Ball, Alissa D. Long, Brittany E. Bigott, and Brandon D. Bigott; great grandchildren, Aniyah I. Smith, Journey Smith, Jacelyn D. Smith, Noah R. Ball, Lane J. Fox, Amelia G. Ball, and Grayson LeFevre.

