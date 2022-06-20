MHP works fatal collision involving ATV in Rankin County

On Sunday, June 19, 2022, at approximately 8:06 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 469 near Townsend Drive in Rankin County.

A 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 18-year-old Christopher Moore of Florence, MS, traveled south on Highway 469 when it collided with an ATV driven by 30-year-old Justin Taylor of Mendenhall, MS, traveling south on Highway 469. Justin Taylor received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.