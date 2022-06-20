MHP works fatal collision involving ATV in Rankin County

Published 10:01 am Monday, June 20, 2022

By Special to the Item

On Sunday, June 19, 2022, at approximately 8:06 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 469 near Townsend Drive in Rankin County.

 

A 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 18-year-old Christopher Moore of Florence, MS, traveled south on Highway 469 when it collided with an ATV driven by 30-year-old Justin Taylor of Mendenhall, MS, traveling south on Highway 469. Justin Taylor received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Mississippi Man Sentenced to Probation and Home Confinement for Aiming Laser Pointer at Aircraft

Columbia Woman Sentenced to 57 Months in Prison for Health Care Fraud

Harrison County Man Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison for Conspiring to Provide False Statements to Medicare

PRCC student Leah Schultz receives $1000 scholarship

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar