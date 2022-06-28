MHP working fatal crash in Jackson County involving Pascagoula man

On Saturday, June 25, 2022, at approximately 2:45 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 90 in Jackson County. A 2003 Nissan Altima driven by 28-year-old Brandon Drake Richards of Pascagoula, MS, traveled across the eastbound lanes of Highway 90 when it collided with a 2019 Mack Semi-truck driven by 59-year-old Harold Kelly, of Theodore, AL, traveling east on Highway 90. Brandon Richards received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead. This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.