MHP working fatal crash in Jackson County involving Pascagoula man

Published 11:08 am Tuesday, June 28, 2022

By Special to the Item

On Saturday, June 25, 2022, at approximately 2:45 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 90 in Jackson County. A 2003 Nissan Altima driven by 28-year-old Brandon Drake Richards of Pascagoula, MS, traveled across the eastbound lanes of Highway 90 when it collided with a 2019 Mack Semi-truck driven by 59-year-old Harold Kelly, of Theodore, AL, traveling east on Highway 90. Brandon Richards received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead. This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Hattiesburg Healthcare Facilities to Hold Breast Milk Drives for Mothers’ Milk Bank of Mississippi

Forrest General Hospital Names Spirit Girls for Upcoming Year

J-Turn intersections implemented across state

Federal Transit Administration presents rural transportation grant

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar