MGCCC to add Director of Strength and Conditioning

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast will be adding an important new position to its Athletic Department this summer with the hiring of a Director of Strength and Conditioning.

They will be responsible for programming and coaching that includes but is not limited to motivation, education, guidance on proper nutrition, conditioning, resistance training, mobility, and recovery to help athletes develop to the best of their ability.

Mandatory qualifications include being a strong motivator with a bachelor’s degree in a field related to strength and conditioning, first aid certifications, knowledge and teaching skills related to strength training, experience at the college level and national certification specifically related to strength and conditioning.

Candidates can find all details about the job and apply for it online at https://mgccc.peopleadmin.com/postings/6243.

