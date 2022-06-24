Men’s Soccer tops MACCC competitors in the classroom

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast Men’s Soccer coach Chris Handy’s squad has three-peated as MACCC All-Academic Team of the Year, the conference announced Tuesday.
The Bulldogs squad finished with a 3.56 GPA, the best in the conference for the third year running.
Gulf Coast did so while winning the MACCC/NJCAA Region 23 Tournament in the fall. That earned the Bulldogs their first-ever NJCAA Tournament berth, where they lost a pair of one-goal games in Wichita, Kansas.
