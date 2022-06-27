McKenzie Patterson selected to NJCAA All-Region 23 Team

Published 1:06 pm Monday, June 27, 2022

By Special to the Item

Fulton, Miss. – Itawamba Community College sophomore McKenzie Patterson has been selected to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) All-Region 23 Team.

The Corinth native also earned Player of the Year and All-Conference honors from the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference in May.

Patterson led the Indians with a .382 batting average with 52 hits, 49 runs scored, 30 RBI, 11 doubles, two triples and three home runs in 49 games.

She also drew 31 walks with a .523 on-base percentage and stole 24 bases on 27 attempts.

The starting centerfielder finished with a .981 fielding percentage and recorded 45 putouts, six assists and one double play.

Patterson is continuing her softball career at the University of North Alabama next season.

