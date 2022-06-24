MBI investigating officer involved shooting in Jackson County
Published 8:28 am Friday, June 24, 2022
JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Jackson County, near Aster Street in Moss Point, Mississippi.
MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the local District Attorney’s Office.