MBI investigating officer involved shooting in Jackson County

Published 8:28 am Friday, June 24, 2022

By Special to the Item

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Jackson County, near Aster Street in Moss Point, Mississippi.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the local District Attorney’s Office.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Fitch Announces Sentencing in COVID Unemployment Fraud Cases

Aldermen address city matters

Jacob’s Well provides update to Aldermen

Supervisors introduced to new hospital administrators

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar