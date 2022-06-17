MBI asking for public assistance to locate missing Prentiss man

Published 1:36 pm Friday, June 17, 2022

By Special to the Item

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 55-year-old Larry H. Oikion of Booneville, Prentiss, MS.

He is described as a White male, six-foot two inches tall, weighing 248 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark green shirt, black pants, black shoes, a beige baseball cap, and glasses.

He was last seen Thursday, June 16, at about 10:30 PM in the 800 block of Gloster St in Lee County.

He was last seen walking in an unknown direction.

Family members say Larry H. Oikion suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Larry H. Oikion, contact Tupelo Police Department at 662-869-2911

