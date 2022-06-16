Marion Jean Fleming, age 69, of Picayune, Mississippi, passed away on June 8, 2022, at Highland Community Hospital in Picayune.

Marion was the wife of Elbert “O’ray” Fleming who proceeded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Laura Entrekin of Mandeville, Louisiana, and her two granddaughters, Erin Savage and Micayla Entrekin, both of Mandeville, Louisiana. She is also survived by many relatives who loved her including but not limited to Katy Bounds Johnson, Diana Bounds Matthews, Roger and Debbie Walters, Shawana Walters Miller, and Bubba Walters. Marion was a kind and humble person who was loved by all.

She will be missed. A Celebration of Life service will be held in the future with announcement to follow. Trinity funeral services is honored to serve the Fleming family during this time and would ask that you remember them in your prayers in the days to come.