MACCC Champion Pearl River adds Prairie View A&M transfer

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The MACCC Champion Pearl River women’s basketball team has added another crucial piece to aid its title defense, signing Prairie View A&M transfer Tierra Simon.

Simon joins a 2022 signing class that includes Alexis Arrington of Terry, Yasmin Burley of Pascagoula, Remini Nickey of Newton County, Khyla Raggins of Harrison Central, Zia Shields of Newton, Hama’ya Fielder of Neshoba Central, Winthrop transfer J’Mani Ingram and East Mississippi transfer Kyunna Thomas.

“Tierra Simon is a key piece to our recruiting class as we build on the momentum from our state championship season,” head coach Scotty Fletcher said. “She is an extremely versatile player who can play inside and out. Tierra rebounds the ball really well and has a high basketball IQ. Her size, length and motor will be something we utilize within our offense. She will be able to play multiple positions within our offense and complement our other players as it relates to spacing.

“She had many options, and we are beyond excited that she chose to be a Wildcat. I am extremely honored, appreciative and thankful to my staff for their continued hard work recruiting. This will be our second largest recruiting class since my arrival seven years ago. Tierra has a relentless work ethic and is very determined to be successful. That combination will make her a fan favorite, and I can’t wait to coach her in the maroon-and-gold.”

Simon played in 27 games for the Panthers during the 2021-22 season. While averaging 6.8 minutes per game, the 6-foot-1 Simon hauled in 1.1 points per game and 1.8 rebounds per game.

Simon’s best game of the season came against Huston-Tillotson where in just 12 minutes on the court, she scored 11 points, hauled in seven rebounds and assisted on a pair of baskets. She also blocked a shot in the contest.

Before signing with the Panthers, Simon had a standout prep career for Heights High School in Houston, Texas.

During her 2020-21 senior season, Simon averaged a double-double with 14.1 points and 10.5 rebounds. She also averaged 1.9 assists and 2.7 steals during the season.