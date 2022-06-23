Living Victoriously

By Erlene Smith

Thou will keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee. Trust ye in the Lord for ever: for in the Lord JEHOVAH is everlasting strength. Isaiah 26:3 (KJV)

As citizens of Pearl River County and Poplarville, we are so proud of the Pearl River Community College baseball team for winning the National Baseball Championship.

In The Game of Life, we are all players struggling for victory. The teams of life are made up of Christians against Satan and his angels. Every person living has to choose which team he or she will play for to win the victory.

Trusting in the Lord is the secret to being victorious; therefore, we need to ask God to increase our trust in Him. The Bible gives us several promises to help us trust in God. Isaiah 65:24 tells us, “And it shall come to pass that before they call, I will answer; and while they are still speaking, I will hear.” God is always available to give us strength and wisdom to make right decisions when we are confused about which play to make.

Fear may keep us from doing our best in this Game of Life. We may see our opponents as glaring giants. During these times, we can remember another promise from God: “Behold, God is my salvation; I will trust, and not be afraid: for the Lord JEHOVAH is my strength and my song; he also is become my salvation.” Isaiah 12:2.

The championship games had many fans cheering the players on to victory. As Christians, we have many saints and angels in Heaven cheering for us as we meet the challenges in the Game of Life each day. Hebrews 12:1 tells us, “Wherefore, seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and sin which doth so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us.”

The trophies won in the National Championship will tarnish and fade with the passing of time, but the victory won in the Game of Life will be everlasting–strength for the struggles of this life and a home in Heaven at the end of our life or when Christ returns. God will also reward the Christians for their obedience and faithfulness. I Peter 5:4 tells us, “And when the chief Shepherd shall appear, ye shall receive a crown of glory that fadeth not away.” Let us all join the team for Christ and be victorious against Satan and his angels. God will help us.

Prayer: Thank you, Lord, that through You, we can live victorious lives.