Let Us Rejoice in the Lord

By Erlene Smith

But let all those that put their trust in thee rejoice: let them ever shout for joy, because thou defendest them: let them also that love thy name be joyful in thee. Psalm 5:11.

People shape their personalities in two directions: those who look on the bright side of life and those who only see the dark side of everything.

These people are called optimist and pessimist. The word pessimist can be defined as “an inclination to emphasize adverse aspects, conditions, and possibilities or to expect the worst possible outcome; the doctrine that evil overbalances happiness in life.”

To have a happy, contented life is almost impossible for a pessimist because they see gloom in every situation. They fail to look for beauty all around them. Associating with pessimistic people may cause persons to become critical and sadistic.

The word optimism can be defined as “an inclination to put the most favored construction upon actions and events or to anticipate the best possible outcome.” Optimistic people are usually happy people.

Even though we will all go through bad times, an optimist sees hope and makes the best of each situation. To be around optimistic persons can be uplifting because they have positive attitudes. God does not want His children to be pessimists. He gives us promises to help us to be joyful persons. Psalm 16:11 states, “Thou wilt shew me the path of life: in thy presence is fulness of joy; at thy right hand there are pleasures for evermore.” Again, Psalm 5:12 tells us: “For thou, Lord, wilt bless the righteous; with favor wilt thou compass (surround) him as with a shield.”

Each person controls his or her perspective on life. No one can force us to have a bad attitude. Let us be joyful and have a happy life.

Prayer: Thank You, Lord, that we can choose to be optimistic. Help us to live joyful, happy lives instead of lives filled with gloom and worry. Scripture (KJV)