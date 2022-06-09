Let Us Get Close To God

By Erlene Smith

Come, and let us go up to the mountain of the LORD, to the house of the God of Jacob; He will teach us His ways, And we shall walk in His paths. Isaiah 2:3. (NKJV)

When we hear the news with all the evil things happening: kidnappings, robberies, mass shootings, and politicians refusing to work together to create a better America; our hearts and minds can become discouraged and fearful about the future.

Adrian Rogers, a great man of God, wrote: “The devil is real and is organized against us.”

Ephesians 6:12 tells us: “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” (KJV)

So, what can we do to overcome the power of evil in our world today? As the scripture verse above tells us, we can “Come, and let us go up to the mountain of the Lord, to the house of God…He will teach us His ways, and we shall walk in His paths.”

We have to realize that God is still in control and that there is more good in the world than evil. Let us not dwell on the negative happenings, but let us look at the wonderful things God has done and is doing in the world. We need to declare with Isaiah: “O Lord, You are my God. I will praise Your name, For You have done wonderful things; Your counsels of old are faithfulness and truth.” Isaiah 25:1.

When we get close to God, we have power to overcome evil. One day Satan and workers of evil will be punished and destroyed.

Victory is already ours through Jesus Christ our Lord.

Prayer: Lord, Help us to get close to You and join in the battle against evil. Thank You for the victory!