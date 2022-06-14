Leon Henderson

Funeral Services for Leon Samuel Henderson, age 75, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 1:00 PM, at the McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Beau Comeaux will officiate the service.

A lifelong resident of Picayune, MS, he was a Boat Captain from 1972 until 2013, and a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Leon loved spending time with his family and never missed a Maroon Tide football game. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Manson Rae Henderson and Wynona Hudnall Henderson; his brother, John Henderson; his sister, Joyce Becnel; his brother, Curtis Henderson; his sister, Rebecca Mars; his brother, Charles Henderson; and his sister, Shirley Rodrigue.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Judy Kennedy Henderson; his son, Johnny (Karen) Ott; his daughters, Ginger Toft, Holly (Danny) Walters, and Brittany (John) Alsobrooks; his 8 grandchildren, Megan Purvis, Taylor (Lana) Purvis, Hannah (Nick) Sciambra, Noah Toft, Sid (Ashley) Albritton, Will Walters, Sam Walters, and Carter Alsobrooks; and his nieces and nephews, Stephanie (Shane) Lott, Robin (Gordon) Stewart, Karen Rodrigue, and Ricky Henderson.

