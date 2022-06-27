Ky’Leo Worriels signs with Point University

Fulton, Miss. – Itawamba Community College sophomore forward Ky’Leo Worriels has signed to continue her basketball career at Point University in West Point, Ga.

The Hinesville, Ga. native helped ICC win 28 games and earn two NJCAA Region 23 Tournament berths.

Worriels scored 212 points and averaged 8.5 points per game during her sophomore season. She added 149 rebounds, 20 blocks and 112 assists.

In her two years at ICC, Worriels scored 306 points and grabbed 237 total rebounds.

Worriels will join the Skyhawks, who compete in the Appalachian Athletic Conference and are coming off a 24-7 season. Point University is an NAIA school.

