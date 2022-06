On Friday, June 17, 2022, Dr. Kim Antoinette Mitchell-Silver, of Picayune, Mississippi passed away peacefully in her home, at the age of 57.

Everyone is invited to attend a public memorial service that will be held by family at Christian Life Assembly of God, located behind Claiborne Hill at 1015 Hwy. 43 Picayune, MS 39466 on July 10, 2022, at 4:00pm.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.