Keesler Federal Celebrates the 75th Anniversary By Expanding Member Giveback Program

BILOXI, Miss. (June 29, 2022) – To celebrate its 75th anniversary Keesler Federal Credit Union is expanding its giveback program so that even more members will enjoy money in their pockets. Appropriately, 75 members per month through year end will be rewarded.

The credit union is known for its generous giveback program, which monthly awards cash to randomly selected members for using its various products and services. This year, the not-for-profit credit union is doubling the number of monthly recipients through the anniversary program that started in May.

“We believe the most appropriate way to celebrate our diamond anniversary is to reward members and spread the benefits of our giveback program,” said Andy Swoger, Keesler Federal CEO and President. “Understandably, this program is top-rated among members with the possibility of receiving money for conducting their everyday transactions. Since Keesler Federal is a member-owned cooperative, what better way to celebrate than to reward 75 individuals monthly who have helped us grow and prosper.”

Keesler Federal in 2021 handed out more than $115,000 to members through the innovative program. That total will increase in 2022. The number of recipients and awards per month includes:

23 members who perform a financial transaction in one of the physical branches will receive $100.

23 members who use the mobile app will receive $100.

23 members who use Bill Pay will receive $100.

1 member with a direct deposit to a Keesler Federal account will have their largest deposit matched up to $2,000.

1 member with a Keesler Federal mortgage will have their scheduled payment reimbursed up to $1,000.

1 member with a Keesler Federal auto loan will have their largest scheduled payment reimbursed up to $1,000.

1 member with a Keesler Federal signature loan will have their largest scheduled payment reimbursed up to $1,000.

1 member with a Keesler Federal credit card will have their largest scheduled payment reimbursed up to $1,000.

1 member with a Keesler Federal open share certificate will receive $3,000.

Keesler Federal was formed in July of 1947 when ten civil service employees at Keesler Federal Air Base signed a request for permission to organize the credit union. The FDIC approved the request, and a few weeks later, the credit union began recruiting new members, and the first meeting was held in September 1947.

About Keesler Federal Credit Union

Established in 1947, Keesler Federal is a dynamic, stable, financially strong credit union dedicated to building a better community, one member, one relationship, one financial solution at a time. With over $4.3 billion in assets and $1 billion in new loans annually, Keesler Federal is the largest Mississippi-based credit union and the 80th largest nationally. The not-for-profit financial cooperative is owned by its more than 280,000 members worldwide and has 39 locations throughout the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Jackson, Hattiesburg, Mobile, and greater New Orleans markets. Keesler Federal proudly serves the financial needs of people from all walks of life, and membership is widely available to thousands who live, work, worship, or attend school in these areas. For more information, visit www.kfcu.org