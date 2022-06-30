Kathleen Pearson

Funeral Services for Kathleen Jean Pearson, age 62, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 3:00 pm at Union Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 2, 2022 from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Union Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Union Baptist Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Shad Kennedy will officiate the service.

A native of Brooklyn, NY, she was a Teacher and a member of Union Baptist Church. Kathy taught at Union Baptist Church school for many years, she loved teaching first grade. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt who was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Haley and Rita Nielsen Haley.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of over 44 wonderful years, Richard Stanley Pearson; sons, Justin Stanley Pearson and Kyle David Pearson; brother, John (Sandy) Houston, grandsons, Leo Stanley Pearson, Jaxon Stone Pearson, and Rowan Creed Pearson; sisters, Barbara Inganamort and Joan (Mickey) Barton; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

The family requests donation be made to St. Jude, www.stjude.org in lieu of flowers.