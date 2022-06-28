John Burge

On Saturday June 25, 2022 John Howard Burge passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family.

John graduated from high school in Picayune in 1998 and immediately began his career in aviation. He eventually joined the Air Force Reserve and was the C-130 Crew Chief; flying with the Hurricane Hunters. In 2014, John joined Chevron Aviation where he was a Lead Aircraft Mechanic until his passing. He was proud to be part of the Chevron team and worked hard to grow and contribute to his workplace.

John made life fun and interesting and was always known as a solid guy, but also a true family man who dedicated his life to being completely present and involved in the lives and activities of those closest to him. From coach to supporting from the sidelines, he was so proud of his children and ensured that he set the best example for them every day. He made the rest of us strive to be better people just by being in his presence.

Due to cancer, John did not have a long life but he had a wonderful life that he filled with love, laughter and adventures. He will be missed and remembered by those who loved him.

John is preceded in death by his brother, Robert Burge, Jr, and his father Robert “Bobby” Burge, Sr. He is survived by the love of his life, Megan Burge, who he married while barefoot on the beach in 2004; his children, Ryder and Amelia (Millie Kate) Burge; his mother Patricia Burge and his sister Jennifer Burge Wilson.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm, Sunday, July 10th at The Barn at Love Farms, 16990 Old Joe Moran Road, Kiln, MS. Friends and family are invited to join us as we celebrate John’s remarkable legacy.

