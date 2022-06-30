Jessie Richard Seal, “JR”, as he liked to be called, passed away very peacefully at the age of 92, on Saturday, June 25, 2022. He was under the care of Solace Hospice at the Pearl River County Nursing Home in Poplarville, MS. He was a devoted husband and father and a devout Christian who loved the Lord. He was a military veteran, a tugboat captain, a retired cabinet artisan and enjoyed gardening and fishing.

JR is survived by his loving, devoted wife of almost 70 years, Joyce Wells Seal. He is also survived by 4 children, Danny Seal (Virginia), Gwen Seal, Mike Seal, and Tamie Stafford (Ronnie), and a very special cousin Larry Lee (Mary); 12 grandchildren, Jesse Mae Mitchell (Bobby), Danyell Rayburn (David), Duane Crawford, Jeremy Seal, Derrick Crawford, Brittany Sherman (Chris), Blake Stafford, Noah Seal (Amanda), Ana Beth Sorrell (Shane), Mitchell Stafford, Crissy Flynn (Jimmy), and Nathan Lee; 27 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild due in September; two sisters and one brother, Lois Seal Wheat, David Seal and Hilma Seal Williams; a sister-in-law, Gearldine Seal; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

JR was preceded in death by his loving father and mother, Oscar Roland Seal and Mae Jane Seal, a sister: Juanita Seal Buras (Miles); brothers, W.J. Seal and Junior Seal; brother-in-law, Elmo Wheat; daughter-in-law, Michelle Seal; and his great grandson, Joshua Mitchell.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Mitchell Chapel Church of God in Crossroads, MS at 11:00 A.M. until time for the services at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Terry Bradley officiating the services. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Romans 14:8

If we live, we live for the Lord; and if we die, we die for the Lord. So, whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord.