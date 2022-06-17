Intersection improvement projects planned in western Mississippi

YAZOO CITY, MISS—The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) recently let a project calling for intersection improvements throughout several western Mississippi counties.

“I am proud to announce several critical intersection improvement projects that will enhance safety throughout District 3, including the U.S. Highway 61 and State Route 32 intersection in Shelby,” said Central Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons. “Major projects like these that enhance intersection safety will ultimately save lives and make Mississippi a safer place to live and work, our top priority at MDOT.”

The project will provide for the improvement of intersections in Bolivar, Claiborne, Copiah, Holmes, Humphreys, Jefferson, Sunflower, Warren, Washington and Yazoo counties.

Work will consist of updating and adding signs, striping, raised pavement markers, flasher assemblies and lights at various intersections throughout the district.

The $3 million contract was awarded to Atwood Fence Company. Work is expected to begin this summer with an anticipated completion of summer 2023.

Stay updated on these projects and others at MDOTtraffic.com, download the MDOT Traffic mobile app and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.