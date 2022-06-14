Horn Lake couple claims $100,000 Powerball Win

Published 11:04 am Tuesday, June 14, 2022

By Special to the Item

JACKSON, MISS — A Horn Lake couple claimed a $100,000 prize from the Saturday, June 11, Powerball® drawing. They selected the Quick-Pick option and paid the extra dollar for Powerplay.

The couple purchased the winning ticket from Mikes Food and Gas 1 at 7011 Goodman Road West in Walls. The winning numbers drawn for Saturday were 18-20-26-53-69 with a Powerball of 5. The Powerplay was 2X. The winning ticket matched four out of five white balls, the Powerball and the Powerplay, increasing the original $50,000 winning prize amount to $100,000.

Jackpots roll into big numbers

With prize amounts growing as jackpots roll, the big three draw games – Powerball, Mega Millions and Mississippi Match 5 – have a combined total of nearly $500 million at stake.

The jackpot for tonight’s Powerball drawing is an estimated $243 million. The jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions® drawing is an estimated $247 million, while the jackpot for Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $433,000.

Time is almost up

A Mississippi Match 5 winning ticket worth $185,000 is set to expire, June 14. It was purchased at Circle K on Highway 49, Florence, for the Dec. 16, 2021, drawing. The numbers drawn for that date were: 04-12- 22- 23- 24.

