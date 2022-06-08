Hines Named Freshman All-American

STARKVILLE – After a sensational rookie campaign, Mississippi State’s Hunter Hines has been named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball, it was announced by the outlet on Wednesday (June 8).

Hines is one of 11 SEC freshmen to earn All-America honors by Collegiate Baseball and it marks the seventh straight season a Mississippi State freshman has earned All-America accolades.

In his first season in Starkville, Hines totaled the sixth-most home runs in the country by a freshman with 16 on the season, while he ranked second among the Diamond Dawgs in that category. Overall, Hines posted a .300 average at the dish with 13 doubles, 16 home runs and 52 RBIs while starting and playing in all 56 games for State primarily as the designated hitter.

His performance this season earned him a spot on the SEC’s All-Freshman Team. Hines tied for the team lead with 13 multi-RBI games this season, while he also totaled 18 multi-hit games as a freshman for the Dawgs.

