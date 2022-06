Harry Richard Lee, Sr. of Metairie, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the age of 77.

Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday June 7, 2022, at Picayune Funeral Home. Service to begin at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Bro. James Reeves. Burial to follow at Lee’s Chapel #2 Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.