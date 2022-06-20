Harrison County Man Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison for Conspiring to Provide False Statements to Medicare

Gulfport, Miss. – A Biloxi man was sentenced to serve 30 months in prison and pay restitution in the amount of $1,537,326.14 for providing false statements in connection with the delivery of payments for health care benefits to Medicare beneficiaries.

U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca, Special Agent in Charge Tamala Miles of the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General, and Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration made the announcement.

According to court documents, Douglas Christopher Gorman, 41, conspired with others between January 2016 through March 11, 2019, to provide fraudulent statements to Medicare for reimbursements of claims for patient treatment and prescriptions. Gorman was also ordered to pay $1,537,326.14 in restitution. Gorman held himself out as a licensed physician and treated patients, ordered diagnostic testing, ordered laboratory work, and prescribed medications while employed at Coast Neurology in Biloxi, Mississippi. Gorman was not licensed to practice medicine in Mississippi or any other state in the United States. Gorman, through his co-conspirators, submitted documents seeking reimbursement for the provided services under another co-conspirator’s Medicare identification number. Medicare reimbursed for the services and prescriptions believing the services were provided by a licensed physician.

Gorman pled guilty on December 20, 2021.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and HHS OIG investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathlyn R. Van Buskirk prosecuted the case.