Gulf Coast adding 2 interns

Published 2:14 pm Thursday, June 16, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast is adding a pair of intern positions in its Athletic Department for 2022-23.

 

The people hired will have the ability to apply their skills in a wide range of duties and functions in one of the most successful community college athletic programs in the country, both on and off the field and court.

The duties will include helping with game day operations, social media functions, graphic design and department fundraising efforts, in addition to compliance and eligibility duties.

 

A bachelor’s degree is required. If you’re interested in becoming a Bulldog, get more information about the positions and apply at the following links:

 

https://mgccc.peopleadmin.com/postings/6294

 

https://mgccc.peopleadmin.com/postings/6256

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

