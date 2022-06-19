Free tutoring to be offered during summer

The Village Strong Community Outreach program is looking to strengthen local youth education through a free summer tutoring program. Village Strong also offers tutoring through services during the school year.

“Anything that Village Strong does we do for free, we want to make sure our community knows that it does take a village to brave this out, and we want to help them in any way we can,” said Village Strong Community Outreach Director Wanda Worley.

Led by Worley and several volunteer teachers and educators within the Picayune community, the program will provide one-on-one tutoring lessons to young people during the summer.

The tutoring sessions will begin on June 21, and be held every Tuesday and Thursday after that until July 28. The hour long sessions on any subject are for children who are pre-K up to age 12. The program will run from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Village Strong facility, located at 214 North Curran Ave Suite D, right next door to First Step Learning Lab. Village Strong will also provide breakfast, lunch and snacks for students.

Registration is required as spots are limited. To register, contact Worley via email at villagestrong21@gmail.com or by phone at (601)- 347-1246.