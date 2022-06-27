Forrest General Hospital Names Spirit Girls for Upcoming Year
Published 12:43 pm Monday, June 27, 2022
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (June 22, 2022) The 2022-2023 Spirit Girls, a program which is part of Forrest General Hospital’s Spirit of Women, welcomes 117 young ladies to the opportunities and fun offered by this program.
Spirit Girls is designed to reach young women through events targeted at promoting self-esteem and encouraging healthy lifestyles.
Spirit Girls participate in a wide range of activities and community service projects for organizations such as The Claiborne, Hattiesburg Zoo, The Lamar County libraries, The ARC, and The Miss Hospitality program. Spirit Girls also participate in Spirit of Women events.
The young ladies selected are in grades 7 through 12 and reside in Forrest General’s 19-county service area which includes the following counties: Covington, Forrest, George, Greene, Hancock, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar, Lawrence, Marion, Pearl River, Perry, Pike, Simpson, Smith, Stone, Wayne and Walthall.
The program offers an opportunity for young ladies to learn the importance of taking action for their health and giving back to the community. The hours of community service contributed through various events provide a chance to make lasting contributions to their community as well as lasting friendships.
“The goal of our Spirit of Women program is to empower women with information so they can make healthy choices for themselves and their families,” said Millie Swan, Forrest Health vice president. “We feel it is important for young ladies to develop healthy habits and start making good decisions early in their lives. The Spirit Girls program gives young ladies the opportunity to give back to the community, participate in fun events and at the same time, focus on education and important issues, which we hope helps them to mature into healthy and informed young women.”
During the school year, the Spirit Girls also host and assist with events to help them develop a broader perspective and lifelong social skills while contributing to the community.
“I am thrilled for the upcoming year of Spirit Girls and am looking forward to the volunteer events that we have planned,” said Spirit Girls Coordinator, Macy Knight. “We have an awesome group of girls who I know will do amazing things this year. I have spoken to many of the girls since interviews, and I know they cannot wait to begin serving and making an impact in their community!”
Spirit of Women is a national network of American hospitals and healthcare providers that ascribe to the highest standards of excellence in women’s health, education, and community outreach.
With more than 8,800 members, Forrest General is the exclusive Spirit of Women hospital for Mississippi, having attained Premier status in recognition of strong efforts in moving women to take action for their health!
2022-2023 Spirit Girls include:
Central Baptist School
Lily King
Takia Myers
Columbia High School
Sheridan Shoemo
East Marion High School
Janasia Aaron
Gateway Christian Academy
Mariah Galloway
Hattiesburg High School
Laila Esters
Wynter Fairley
Mackenzie Somersall
Heritage Home School
Millie Harris
Homeschool
Avery Borbash
Kennedi Sparkman
N.R. Burger Middle School — Hattiesburg
Amaria Bowie
North Forrest Middle School
Alia Parhm
Northeast Jones High School
Caedence Hodge
Oak Grove High School
Karsyn Brown
Blakely Byrd
Claire Christensen
Kailyn Cunningham
Molly Morgan
Alaynna Patterson
Alexia Robinson
Laila Russell
Kathryn Scharwath
Maggie Stevens
Hayleigh Taylor
Madison Thomas
Katy Weir
Campbell Wood
Oak Grove Middle School
Julianna Hampton
Petal High School
Josie Adamo
Sandra Bullock
Matalyn Butler
Mckenzie Cochran
Ali Dumas
Sadie Knight
Abby Lawson
Grace Lofton
Meredith Maksi
Hannah Pipkins
Paige Rehm
Presley Rehm
Ella Brooke Seymour
Lauren Smith
Meagan Walker
Petal Middle School
Brennen Cook
Rachel Pipkins
Poplarville High School
Kiley Cuevas
Presbyterian Christian School
Lana-Blue Adams
Milly Blair
Madeline Carter
Kate Cooley
Stella Claire Dews
Sterling Dews
Addie Dayne Gregg
McKay Gregg
Laura Kate Hrom
Emma Johnson
Mary Catherine King
Kate McClain
Alissa Menefee
Lylah Menefee
Mayme Mikovich
Annaleigh Miller
Harper Mitchell
Lillian Claire Montgomery
Lacy Gray Montgomery
Caroline Moore
Caroline Morris
Liza Parish
Ava Pattie
Bella Pattie
Emma Pattie
Simmons Penn
Molly Phillips
Natalie Thieling
Caroline Wade
Sarah Dabney Whitehead
Adalyn Wilson
Purvis High School
Kelby Wingo
Purvis Middle School
Ashley Harvison
Sacred Heart Catholic School
Samantha Alliston
Klaire Bennett
Landrie Blackburn
Andie Brewer
Karrington Commodore
Clare Conliff
Sarah Gallardo
Olivia Gerald
Olivia Graversen
Claire Hallman
Leighton Jones
Genevieve Kuehn
Bella Mauritz
Kamisiyonna Offiah
Somotochi Offiah
Jordan O’Keefe
Hannah Paterson
Abigail Smith
Abby Thompson
Seminary High School
Natalee Parker
Seminary Middle School
Carly Gibson
South Jones High School
Emma McHard
Sumrall High School
Anna Anderson
Sarah Jespersen
Kylah Johnson
Natalie Peterson
Katelyn Walker
Caroline Whittington
Sumrall Middle School
Karsen Burton
Bella Compton
Laila Kitchens
Natalie Nesler
Hannah O’Neil
Cayden Thornhill
Wayne County High School
Nakiyah McInnis
West Jones High School
Lindsey Cole
Aleyah Walker