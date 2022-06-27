Forrest General Hospital Names Spirit Girls for Upcoming Year

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (June 22, 2022) The 2022-2023 Spirit Girls, a program which is part of Forrest General Hospital’s Spirit of Women, welcomes 117 young ladies to the opportunities and fun offered by this program.

Spirit Girls is designed to reach young women through events targeted at promoting self-esteem and encouraging healthy lifestyles.

Spirit Girls participate in a wide range of activities and community service projects for organizations such as The Claiborne, Hattiesburg Zoo, The Lamar County libraries, The ARC, and The Miss Hospitality program. Spirit Girls also participate in Spirit of Women events.

The young ladies selected are in grades 7 through 12 and reside in Forrest General’s 19-county service area which includes the following counties: Covington, Forrest, George, Greene, Hancock, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar, Lawrence, Marion, Pearl River, Perry, Pike, Simpson, Smith, Stone, Wayne and Walthall.

The program offers an opportunity for young ladies to learn the importance of taking action for their health and giving back to the community. The hours of community service contributed through various events provide a chance to make lasting contributions to their community as well as lasting friendships.

“The goal of our Spirit of Women program is to empower women with information so they can make healthy choices for themselves and their families,” said Millie Swan, Forrest Health vice president. “We feel it is important for young ladies to develop healthy habits and start making good decisions early in their lives. The Spirit Girls program gives young ladies the opportunity to give back to the community, participate in fun events and at the same time, focus on education and important issues, which we hope helps them to mature into healthy and informed young women.”

During the school year, the Spirit Girls also host and assist with events to help them develop a broader perspective and lifelong social skills while contributing to the community.

“I am thrilled for the upcoming year of Spirit Girls and am looking forward to the volunteer events that we have planned,” said Spirit Girls Coordinator, Macy Knight. “We have an awesome group of girls who I know will do amazing things this year. I have spoken to many of the girls since interviews, and I know they cannot wait to begin serving and making an impact in their community!”

Spirit of Women is a national network of American hospitals and healthcare providers that ascribe to the highest standards of excellence in women’s health, education, and community outreach.

With more than 8,800 members, Forrest General is the exclusive Spirit of Women hospital for Mississippi, having attained Premier status in recognition of strong efforts in moving women to take action for their health!



2022-2023 Spirit Girls include:

Central Baptist School

Lily King

Takia Myers

Columbia High School

Sheridan Shoemo

East Marion High School

Janasia Aaron

Gateway Christian Academy

Mariah Galloway

Hattiesburg High School

Laila Esters

Wynter Fairley

Mackenzie Somersall

Heritage Home School

Millie Harris

Homeschool

Avery Borbash

Kennedi Sparkman

N.R. Burger Middle School — Hattiesburg

Amaria Bowie

North Forrest Middle School

Alia Parhm

Northeast Jones High School

Caedence Hodge

Oak Grove High School

Karsyn Brown

Blakely Byrd

Claire Christensen

Kailyn Cunningham

Molly Morgan

Alaynna Patterson

Alexia Robinson

Laila Russell

Kathryn Scharwath

Maggie Stevens

Hayleigh Taylor

Madison Thomas

Katy Weir

Campbell Wood

Oak Grove Middle School

Julianna Hampton

Petal High School

Josie Adamo

Sandra Bullock

Matalyn Butler

Mckenzie Cochran

Ali Dumas

Sadie Knight

Abby Lawson

Grace Lofton

Meredith Maksi

Hannah Pipkins

Paige Rehm

Presley Rehm

Ella Brooke Seymour

Lauren Smith

Meagan Walker

Petal Middle School

Brennen Cook

Rachel Pipkins

Poplarville High School

Kiley Cuevas

Presbyterian Christian School

Lana-Blue Adams

Milly Blair

Madeline Carter

Kate Cooley

Stella Claire Dews

Sterling Dews

Addie Dayne Gregg

McKay Gregg

Laura Kate Hrom

Emma Johnson

Mary Catherine King

Kate McClain

Alissa Menefee

Lylah Menefee

Mayme Mikovich

Annaleigh Miller

Harper Mitchell

Lillian Claire Montgomery

Lacy Gray Montgomery

Caroline Moore

Caroline Morris

Liza Parish

Ava Pattie

Bella Pattie

Emma Pattie

Simmons Penn

Molly Phillips

Natalie Thieling

Caroline Wade

Sarah Dabney Whitehead

Adalyn Wilson

Purvis High School

Kelby Wingo

Purvis Middle School

Ashley Harvison

Sacred Heart Catholic School

Samantha Alliston

Klaire Bennett

Landrie Blackburn

Andie Brewer

Karrington Commodore

Clare Conliff

Sarah Gallardo

Olivia Gerald

Olivia Graversen

Claire Hallman

Leighton Jones

Genevieve Kuehn

Bella Mauritz

Kamisiyonna Offiah

Somotochi Offiah

Jordan O’Keefe

Hannah Paterson

Abigail Smith

Abby Thompson

Seminary High School

Natalee Parker

Seminary Middle School

Carly Gibson

South Jones High School

Emma McHard

Sumrall High School

Anna Anderson

Sarah Jespersen

Kylah Johnson

Natalie Peterson

Katelyn Walker

Caroline Whittington

Sumrall Middle School

Karsen Burton

Bella Compton

Laila Kitchens

Natalie Nesler

Hannah O’Neil

Cayden Thornhill

Wayne County High School

Nakiyah McInnis

West Jones High School

Lindsey Cole

Aleyah Walker