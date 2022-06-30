Ettlin Claims 58th Memorial Olivier Barras Championship

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland – Loïc Ettlin, a rising junior at Mississippi State, has won the 58th Memorial Olivier Barras in his home country of Switzerland. With the victory, Ettlin has qualified for the Omega European Masters on the same course in August.

The Omega European Masters is one of the most prestigious golf competitions played on European soil. Initially contested as the Swiss Open in 1923, the tournament became known as the European Masters in 1983. Since the tournament was revived in 1948 following World War II, the Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in the Swiss Alps has been the permanent home of the tournament.

Playing the same Crans-sur-Sierre course that hosts the Masters, Ettlin shot to the top of the leaderboard with an opening-round 68 (-3). The Basel, Switzerland, native bounced back from a 1-over second round to shoot 69 over the final 18 holes. He finished the tournament 4-under with a two-stroke lead over the second-place finisher.

Ettlin is a member of the Swiss Golf Elite Team and competes internationally in Europe and North America, as well as select tournaments in Asia and Africa. His career best round to date has been 64 at the Championnat de Suisse Centrale in Lucerne. Collegiately, he has shot 67 twice, once in each of his two seasons at MSU.

