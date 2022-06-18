Driver Killed in Single Vehicle St. Helena Parish Crash

Holden– On Friday, June 17, 2022, shortly after 11:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 1041, near Dewey Lane, in St. Helena Parish. The crash claimed the life of an unidentified driver.

The initial investigation revealed that an unidentified vehicle was eastbound on LA Hwy 1041. For reasons still under investigation, the unidentified vehicle traveled off of the roadway to the left and impacted a culvert. After impact, the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames.

Due to the damage caused by the fire, neither the driver nor the vehicle have been identified at this time. Restraint use is unknown at this time. The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene. As part of the ongoing investigation, a routine toxicology sample was taken from the driver for scientific analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted; always ensure every occupant is properly restrained; and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.