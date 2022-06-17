Dr. Raymunda Barnes of PRCC completes American Association of Community Colleges John E. Roueche Future Presidents Institute

WAVELAND, Miss. — Pearl River Community College (PRCC) Assistant Vice President Raymunda Barnes, Ed.D., has successfully completed the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) John E. Roueche Future Presidents Institute in Washington, D.C. His participation provided an opportunity to network with colleagues from all regions of the country on topics relating to institutional leadership, student success, advocacy, governance, and legislation, while honing leadership skills and engaging in a dialogue with experienced community college leaders.

“Completing the AACC Future Presidents Institute, provided me with an opportunity to gain insight from highly skilled presidents and chancellors in areas such as fundraising, relationship cultivation, institutional leadership, infrastructure, and institutional policy, to name a few,” said Dr. Barnes. “The time spent in Washington and lessons learned will be used to contribute to the success of this institution. I am truly appreciative of Dr. Adam Breerwood for allowing me to attend an institute of this magnitude.”

The faculty for the institute is selected from the community college leadership field to include highly skilled presidents, chancellors and groundbreaking leaders. Institute faculty leverage their community college leadership expertise and field-based practical skills to formulate new paradigms while securing foundations that shape the practice of community college leadership.

“Considering current community college challenges and opportunities, a need exists for strong educational leaders. Dr. Barnes embodies this potential. He has a tremendous heart for student success and supports the PRCC Mission through a student-centered approach,” says PRCC President Dr. Adam Breerwood. “Through this program, the AACC is preparing the future presidents of community colleges and universities.”

Currently, Dr. Raymunda Barnes serves as the PRCC Assistant Vice President for Hancock Campus and has overseen the expansion of the Hancock Campus Unmanned Arial Systems and Practical Nursing Programs. In Fall 2023, construction of the hangar will be completed housing a new Aviation Maintenance Program.

“Dr. Barnes exemplifies the model of service and leadership excellence,” stated Dr. Jennifer Seal, Vice President for Hancock Campus. “While serving in an administrative role for PRCC, he is positively engaged in the Hancock County community by serving as the Chair of the Hancock Chamber of Commerce Education Committee, member of the Rotary Club of Bay St. Louis, and member of both the Ochsner Health Board of Directors and the Coast Electric Advisory Board.”

AACC provides a variety of resources for member community colleges. The organization serves as a national informational resource, leverages funding opportunities for innovative programs, offers professional development and networking initiatives, and encourages a shared commitment to the community college movement. AACC is governed by a 32-member Board of Directors, which acts on behalf of the institutional members in its national advocacy role.

