Dorian McLaurin Harry

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son,” John 3:16

Dorian was born on December 7, 1971 in Picayune MS, the oldest son of William and Lauren Harry. He was a graduate of Picayune Memorial High School and he also attended Pearl River Community College.

He later joined the Airforce and became a Jet plane mechanic, specializing in working on the F16, fighter. After leaving the Airforce, he was employed in Paint Manufacturing as a quality Control technician and his last employment was in Plastic Manufacturing.

Dorian was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

Dorian received everlasting peace with the Lord on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Ethel Barnes Washington and Edgar Peters Barnes and paternal grandparents Roscoe and Katie Harry.

He will be missed by his family and friends. Dorian’s passing leaves his parents with one less son, his siblings with one less brother and his friends with one less person to share your ups and downs.

Dorian was very special to: William and Lauren Harry. Marcus and A .Harry, Alexis and Latoya Harry, Caleb W. Harry, Carlos and Leticia Harry Burkett, Carlos Burkett II, Meagan M. Burkett, Gabrielle D. Burkett, Hamilton F. Harry, Sinclair A. Harry, Angel Mason, Janice Moses, Fonda Moses, P. Warren, Jackie Moses, Theodore Moses Jr., Temia James, Larry and Laura Claiborne, Lorelei Claiborne, Loretta Harry, Levi and Kia Harry, S. Levi Harry, Roger Simmons, Torino and Monia Jones, Taylor Davis, Doug and Joann Carvalho, Ronald and Sonya Harry, Thomas and Edna Montgomery, Mr. and Mrs. Damon Jones, George Plummer, Rolanda Gilmore, T. Gilmore, Dequan Gilmore, Arronnee Gilmore, Jasmine Gilmore, Augustine Harry Braithwaite, Makilah Rachelle Callon Harry, Brandon and Ophelia Harry, Rose Harry, James and Yvonne Jones, Carolyn Jones, Clifton and Louvenia Porter, Linda Jones, Quincy Jones, Kimba Simmons, and Lamont Toliver.

A Mass for Dorian was offered by Fr. John Noone this morning. Visitation: Wednesday, June 29, 2022 from 12:00 – 1:00 pm. at Brown’s Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside Funeral Service at New Palestine Cemetery with Military Honors at 1:15 pm., Celebrant, Fr. John Noone. Entrusted by Brown’s Funeral Home.