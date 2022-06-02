Davidson named Catcher of the Year, unanimous first team All-American

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – The National Fastpitch Coaches Association released its annual awards at the Women’s College World Series on Wednesday. Mississippi State’s Mia Davidson was a unanimous First Team All-America selection and received the Diamond Sports/NFCA DI Catcher of the Year award.

“We are, as always, incredibly proud of Mia. I can’t think of anyone more deserving of these honors,” head coach Samantha Ricketts said. “Being a unanimous First Team All-American is a testament to the fact that she proved herself to be the best catcher in the country this year. I’m just so proud of her and so happy to see her close her career with this type of recognition. She is a perfect example of what it means to be a Bulldog day-in and day-out. We can’t wait to see where she goes next on the professional stage.”

Earlier in the day, Davidson was also named a First Team All-American by D1Softball.com. The awards make her the fifth Bulldog to earn All-America honors in multiple seasons.

Her First Team NFCA honor is the first of her career and MSU’s first since another legendary Bulldog catcher did the same.

Chelsea Bramlett was an NFCA First Team All-American in each of her four seasons (2007-10) and earned the Catcher of the Year award in 2008, 2009 and 2010. Keri McCallum also earned Catcher of the Year recognition from the nation’s coaches in 2000.

Previously, Davidson was a First Team selection by Softball America and a Third Team selection by the NFCA in 2019.

In her final collegiate season, Davidson became the SEC’s all-time home run leader with 92 long balls. That total is tied for third in NCAA history.

She was a First Team All-SEC and All-South Region honoree and led MSU in batting average (.366), slugging percentage (.854), on-base percentage (.545), runs (49), RBIs (45), home runs (23), total bases (140), walks (45) and hit-by-pitches (22).

She was eighth nationally in home runs, 11th in on-base percentage and 12th in both slugging percentage and total bases.

Davidson closed her career as the Bulldogs’ all-time leader in games played and started (270), slugging percentage (.775), home runs (92), runs scored (219), RBIs (220), total bases (610), hit-by-pitches (57), runners picked off (13), defensive chances (1759), putouts (1555) and runners thrown out (47).

The Bulldog legend will continue her playing career among the professional ranks with Athletes Unlimited this summer.

She was the No. 13 overall pick in the league’s college draft in May.

