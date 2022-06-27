Davidson, Malau’ulu Earn NFCA All-Region Honors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Mississippi State’s Mia Davidson and Chloe Malau’ulu earned NFCA All-South Region honors on Wednesday. Davidson was the First Team catcher selection, and Malau’ulu earned Second Team honors as an outfielder.

Davidson has earned All-Region honors every year of her career. It is her second First Team selection, which makes her eligible for All-American recognition. In 2019, Davidson was a First Team All-Region member and a Third Team All-American.

Davidson is the SEC’s all-time home run leader, and her 90 career long balls rank fifth in NCAA history. Her .897 slugging percentage is second in the SEC and would break her own MSU single season record set in 2019. She leads the SEC with 21 homers and had the highest on-base percentage (.580) in the conference in league play.

She has also been a defensive force behind the plate. At the SEC Tournament, she broke the MSU career record for combined caught stealings and runners picked off with her 55th (43 CS, 12 PO). She was tied for the SEC lead with five runners caught stealing in conference play.

Malau’ulu has earned her first career All-Region honor. She gives MSU multiple All-Region players in a year for the third straight season. The Bulldogs have had multiple honorees in five of the last six years, excluding 2020 when the awards were not given.

Malau’ulu was tied for third in the conference with eight doubles in league play. Her .352 batting average led the Bulldogs in SEC play, and her .535 slugging percentage and .465 on-base percentage were second only to Davidson.

On the defensive side of the ball, Malau’ulu threw out five runners from the outfield this year and now ranks fifth in MSU history with 13 career outfield assists.

The Bulldogs went 1-1 in the SEC Tournament, going to extra innings in both matchups. State was eliminated on Thursday in the longest game in tournament history, falling to No. 10 Tennessee, 1-0, in 13 innings. MSU now awaits its regional assignment in the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA Selection Show is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 15. The 64-team bracket will be revealed live on ESPN2.

