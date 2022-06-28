“And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself;” John 14: 3

David Earl Bell was born on August 1, 1967 to the late J.R. Bell and Frenchie Bell in McComb, MS. David departed his earthly life on June 21, 2022, at his home in Picayune, MS.

David was a graduate of Picayune Memorial High School in 1985. He was employed at Heritage Plastics for over 20 years until his health began to fail. He joined the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in 2014 under the leadership of Elder Harvey Bernard.

David was well known throughout the community and affectionately called “Paw-Paw”, “Baby Bro”, “Big Earl”, “Bruh Law,” and “Bull” by countless people who knew him. He was truly a man of big stature with an even bigger heart..

He was preceded in death by his parents: J.R. and Frenchie Bell; two brothers: J.R. Bell Jr. and Larry Bell. Bonds.

He Leaves to mourn and cherish his precious memories: two daughters, Danisha and Daveda Bell; one step-daughter, Ciara Noel; nine grandchildren: Emanual Haslam, Caisen Hall, Brandon Lewis, Davin Thomas, Zyriah, Cameron, Landen, Grace Noel, and Alyssa Kekko; three Godchildren, Justice Kingston, Carlize Simmons, and Tyrell McGill; three sisters: Linda (Vincent) Stallings, Barbara (Dale) Acker, Arie (Joseph) Holloway; nine aunts, Brenda Joseph, Linda (Clayton) Joseph, Sandy (Kenneth) Fortenberry, Linda Stewart, Shirley (Jesse) Wells, Bonnie Crosby, Catherine McVee, Mary Ann Cain, & Lily Beechman; four uncles, Freddie (Jerrie) Bonds, J.C. Bell, Matthew Bell and Jimmy Lee Bell; mother of his children, Patricia Lewis; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends will sadly miss his presence.

Funeral Services will be held at the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Picayune, MS on Saturday, July 2, 2022 @ 11:00 a.m. Elder Harvey Benard will be officiating at the service. Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.