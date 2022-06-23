Connie Marie Foster Lee

Funeral/ Memorial service will be held Saturday June 25, 2022, 10am., at Saint Matthew Baptist Church. Connie gained her heavenly wings June 15, 2022 in Covington, MS.,

Connie was a graduate of Picayune High School, class of 1973, and Phillips Community College, after completing her studies, she was employed as an operator for South Central Bell Telephone Company for many years, in Biloxi and New Orleans.

While working in New Orleans she married the love of her life, Stanley Lee. They would have celebrated 40 years of marriage in July. Her greatest accomplishment was being a mother to her son, Chacomcee Arness “Ness” Foster. Connie was an avid reader of all genres. She was known in the community for baking cakes from scratch.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents; J.W. and Freddie Mae Lewis Foster, her adoptive parents; Verbie Lee and Isabell Lewis, a sister, Kathy Foster ,a nephew, Kendrick Fosters, mother-in-law, Isabell P. Lee and uncle, James Prevast” Uncle Jim” to whom she was a caregiver.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories; a devoted husband Stanley Lee, a son Chacomcee Arness “Ness” Foster of Picayune, MS., a loving granddaughter Chazyrea Foster of Houston, TX., cousins/sisters; Diana Lynn Lewis and Shirley (Craig) Brown of Gulfport, MS., cousins/brothers; Jeffery Lewis and Craig (Lisa) Spanks of Picayune, MS., a special aunt; Julene “Dickie” Wright of Tylertown, MS., two special nieces: Rondeshia Bates and Akecia Foster of Picayune, MS., nephew; Rumeal Foster, like a daughter and Ness half sister; LaRhonda Parks of Purvis, MS., two sister- in- law; Brenda Alvakez and Sheila C. Lee of Baton Rouge , LA., three brother-in laws; Sam ( Valarie) Lee Jr., and Michael (Brenda)Lee of New Orleans, LA., Terry Lee of Picayune, MS., a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Baylous Funeral Home In charge of arrangement.