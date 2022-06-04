Congressional election set for Tuesday

Published 1:06 pm Saturday, June 4, 2022

By Staff Report

On Tuesday, voters in Pearl River County will choose who will serve as the state’s U.S. House of Representative in the Fourth Congressional District.

This year’s candidates include Johnny L. DuPree and David Sellers for the Democratic ticket.

On the Republican ticket several candidates are running, including Carl Boyanton, Raymond N. Brooks, Mike Ezell, incumbent Steven M. Palazzo, Kidron Peterson, Clay Wagner and Brice Wiggins.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 7.

