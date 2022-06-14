Charles Ray Whealton

Published 3:09 pm Tuesday, June 14, 2022

By Special to the Item

Funeral Services for Charles Ray Whealton, age 82, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 4:00 pm at Byrd’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Byrd’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

Burial will be in Byrd’s Chapel Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Rev. Lisa Pridmore and Rev. Larry Pickering will officiate the service.

A native of Baltimore, MD, he was a Electronics Tech and a member of Byrd’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren Whealton and Anita Hodges; and his son, Scott David Whealton.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carolyn Lowe Whealton; his son, Charles (Chris) Ray Whealton, Jr.; his daughter, Kathy (Dave) Whealton Nash; his sons, Troy (Amy) Anthony Piccaluga and Christopher (Stephanie) Michael Piccaluga; his 4 grandchildren, Patrick Whealton, Stephanie Whealton, Katelyn (Asa) Michelle Lee, Hannah Piccaluga; and his great grandson, Asa Raylan Lee.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

More Death Notices

Becky Brupbacher

Arleen Skipper

Lonnie Allen Strain

Dorothy Manberg

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar