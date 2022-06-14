Funeral Services for Charles Ray Whealton, age 82, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 4:00 pm at Byrd’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Byrd’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

Burial will be in Byrd’s Chapel Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Lisa Pridmore and Rev. Larry Pickering will officiate the service.

A native of Baltimore, MD, he was a Electronics Tech and a member of Byrd’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren Whealton and Anita Hodges; and his son, Scott David Whealton.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carolyn Lowe Whealton; his son, Charles (Chris) Ray Whealton, Jr.; his daughter, Kathy (Dave) Whealton Nash; his sons, Troy (Amy) Anthony Piccaluga and Christopher (Stephanie) Michael Piccaluga; his 4 grandchildren, Patrick Whealton, Stephanie Whealton, Katelyn (Asa) Michelle Lee, Hannah Piccaluga; and his great grandson, Asa Raylan Lee.

