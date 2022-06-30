” Let your light so shine before men, they may see your good works,” …Matthew 5:16

Charles Michael McCoy affectionately known as “Chip” was born to the late Bertha Littles on July 27, 1955, in Manhattan, NY. He moved to Picayune, MS at an early age and was raised by his maternal grandparents. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior and was baptized under the leadership of the late Rev. Jessie James, St. Matthew Baptist Church.

Chip was a graduate of Picayune Memorial High School, Class of 1973, Grambling State University, Class of 1978 and a United States Navy Veteran. He retired from the Internal Revenue Service.

For all that knew Chip, he was friendly and kind-hearted. To know him was to love him.

On June 9, 2022, in his home in New York City God called Chip to his heavenly home at the age of 66. Chip was preceded in death by his mother, Bertha Littles; grandparents, Columbus and Vera Mark; Godparents, J.C. and Alverta Bolden; brother, Christopher Patrick; special uncles, Joe Mark, Rochelle Mark, Arcell Mark, Carl Lowe, Jake Mark; special aunts, Mary Mark, Alverta Bolden, Alice Thomas, Anna Dupas, and Gladys Foots.

He leaves to cherish in loving memories, his two daughters, Michelle (Dwayne) Jones of Houston, TX and Charity Reed of Slidell, LA; his only son, Miquel Cumbo of Washington, DC; brothers, Mack Arthur (Patricia) Moses of Cordova, TN and Mark (Charmaine) Patrick of Stone Mtn, GA; six grandchildren, D’naja, Everette, Braylon, Caleb Jones all of Houston, TX, Jalun and BreAhna Reed of Slidell, LA; four great grandchildren, Leah, Laikynn, Michael and August.

Earthly mothers: Betty Mark and Willa Cousin; God siblings, Van Bolden and Marshall Bolden Roquemore; special cousins, Rev. Joey Mark, Michael “Buddy” Mark, Louise Harvin, Tammy Cooper; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Memorial Service honoring the life of C. Michael “Chip” McCoy will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at New Beginnings Baptist Church, Rev Joey L, Mark, Pastor.