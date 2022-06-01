Bulldogs unveil rugged 2022 schedule

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast, MACCC South champs for three straight seasons, will open its 2022 football season Sept. 1 with a trip to Senatobia to play the defending state champs.

The Bulldogs will take on Northwest Mississippi in a marquee game in the toughest conference in the country. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m., with a trip to Fulton to play Itawamba the following week.

“This league is always a tough schedule, but I think this is the toughest version it could possibly be,” Gulf Coast coach Jack Wright said. “We’re opening with the two-time defending champ on the road, and then another strong opponent on the road. We start the season with two rugged road trips, which only adds an element of toughness on top of playing really good teams.”

Once again, Gulf Coast will play four home games as the league swaps over its schedule for the next two-year cycle. After two road games, the Bulldogs kick off at A.L. May Memorial Stadium on Sept. 15 against Southwest Mississippi.

Home games, other than Homecoming, will start at 7 p.m. Homecoming will take place Oct. 15 when East Central visits for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

The Bulldogs’ non-division slate includes the teams that finished 1-2 in the North last season. Gulf Coast gets North champ East Mississippi at Perk on Sept. 22. Northwest finished second in the regular season, and Itawamba, which is the Sept. 8 opponent, tied for third.

“We’ve got three really strong opponents out of the North, and the South is always tough,” Wright said. “It’s a very deep South this year. I think, from what I’m hearing, every team has a lot of good football players. Everybody feels really good, so it will be a rough schedule.”

Season ticket information, including opportunities to buy 50-yard-line chairback seats, will be released soon.

GULF COAST’S 2021 OPPONENTS

Sept. 1, at Northwest Mississippi, Senatobia, 7 p.m.

All-Time Series Record: Gulf Coast leads 25-21-2

First Meeting: 1929

Last Meeting: Nov. 14, 2021, Northwest 38, Gulf Coast 14

Streak: Northwest has won last two

Sept. 8, at Itawamba, Fulton, 6:30 p.m.

All-Time Series Record: Gulf Coast leads 35-16-1

First Meeting: 1952

Last Meeting: Aug. 13, 2017, Gulf Coast 42, Itawamba 41

Streak: Gulf Coast won last game

Sept. 15, vs. Southwest Mississippi, Perkinston, 7 p.m.

All-Time Series Record: Gulf Coast leads 62-22-3

First Meeting: 1931

Last Meeting: Oct. 30, 2021, Gulf Coast 52, Southwest 6

Streak: Gulf Coast has won last 15

Sept. 22, vs. East Mississippi, Perkinston, 7 p.m.

All-Time Series Record: Gulf Coast leads 32-29-4

First Meeting: 1929

Last Meeting: Nov. 2, 2019, Gulf Coast 31, East Mississippi 7

Streak: Gulf Coast won last game

Sept. 29, at Pearl River, Poplarville, 7 p.m.

All-Time Series Record: Pearl River leads 55-43-1

First Meeting: 1926

Last Meeting: Sept. 16, 2021, Gulf Coast 33, Pearl River 10

Streak: Gulf Coast has won last four

Oct. 6, at Copiah-Lincoln, Wesson, 6:30 p.m.

All-Time Series Record: Gulf Coast leads 54-31-2

First Meeting: 1928

Last Meeting: Sept. 30, 2021, Gulf Coast 14, Co-Lin 13

Streak: Gulf Coast has won last two

Oct. 15, vs. East Central, Perkinston, 3:30 p.m., Homecoming

All-Time Series Record: Gulf Coast leads 56-16-2

First Meeting:

Last Meeting: Oct. 7, 2021, Gulf Coast 31, East Central 13

Streak: Gulf Coast has won last five

Oct. 20, at Hinds, Raymond, 6:30 p.m.

All-Time Series Record: 50-34-1

First Meeting: 1926

Last Meeting: Sept. 23, 2021, Hinds 47, Gulf Coast 37

Streak: Hinds won last game

Oct. 27, vs. Jones, Perkinston, 7 p.m.

All-Time Series Record: Series tied 46-46-6

First Meeting: 1929

Last Meeting: Nov. 21, 2021, Gulf Coast 27, Jones 24

Streak: Gulf Coast has won last three

2022 MGCCC FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Location Time

Sept. 1 Northwest Mississippi Senatobia 7 pm

Sept. 8 Itawamba Fulton 6:30 pm

Sept. 15 Southwest Mississippi Perkinston 7 pm

Sept. 22 East Mississippi Perkinston 7 pm

Sept. 29 Pearl River Poplarville 7 pm

Oct. 6 Copiah-Lincoln Wesson 6:30 pm

Oct. 15 East Central (HC) Perkinston 3:30 pm

Oct. 20 Hinds Raymond 6:30 pm

Oct. 27 Jones Perkinston 7 pm

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.