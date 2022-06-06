Broska named ITA Southern Region Senior Player of the Year

STARKVILLE – Florian Broska’s storied career at Mississippi State may have ended, but the awards continue to come in.

Broska was selected as the ITA Southern Region Senior Player of the Year on Monday after finishing the year ranked in both singles (22) and doubles (44). He posted 21 singles victories during his final season with the Bulldogs, seven of which came against ranked opponents.

Broska helped MSU reach the NCAA Championship for the 11th consecutive season and also competed in the NCAA Singles Championship for the second time in his career. He was a first team All-SEC selection and was also tabbed to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team.

The Eitelborn, Germany native’s 97 career singles wins tied for the sixth-most in MSU history and his 167 overall victories match the eighth-most in the school’s annals.

Broska becomes the third Bulldog to earn Regional Senior of the Year honors from the ITA along with Artem Ilyushin (2012) and Nuno Borges (2019).

