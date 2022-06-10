Birth announcements collected from Highland Community Hospital

Kaylee Odom and Thomas Odom of Poplarville, announce the birth of their daughter, Paisley Mae Odom, born on June 3, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Mysti Nichole Lee and Justine Blake Lewis of Picayune announce the birth of their son, River Tress Lewis, born on May 31, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Keely Alexis Seal and Brandon James Lee of Carriere announce the birth of their son Phett Paul Lee, born on May 24, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Courtney Mae Martin and Glen Fredrick Mitchell of Picayune announce the birth of their son, Colton Thomas Mitchell, born on May 26, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Carlee Davis and Vernon Davis of Poplarville announce the birth of their daughter Angle Jean Davis, born on May 25, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Keshunda Ducre and Isiah Spencer of Picayune announce the birth of their daughter, Olivia Gene Spencer, born on May 25, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Jennifer Ledet and Christopher Stocks of Picayune announce the birth of their daughter, Remi Arya Stocks, born on May 24, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Lauren Nicole Cousin and Justin Smith of Picayune announce the birth of their daughter Akia Nicole Smith, born at Highland Community Hospital.

Tailesha Quinn and Treyvell Cook of Picayune announce the birth if their son Amir Treyvell Cook, born on June 3, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Taylor Michelle Garther announced the birth of her son Kreed Kameron Garther, born on June 1, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.