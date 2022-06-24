Birth announcements collect by Highland Community Hospital

Amber Nicole Degrange and Leamas Haralson of Picayune, announce the birth of their son Carlas Samuel Edward Blue Haralson, born on June 8, 2022 at High Land Community Hospital.

Peyton Rene/Burnett Lambert and James Douglas Lambert of Picayune, announce the birth of their son, James Douglas Lambert Jr., born on June 15, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Megan Ryan Neel and Christian Eric Neel of Picayune, announce the birth of their daughter Keegan Paige Neel, born on June 6, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Georgie Madison Sessions and Shane Anthony Verret Jr. of Carriere, announce the birth of their son Brixton Morgan Verret, born on June 14, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Alyssa Lynn Carroll and Vohn Conner Carroll of Carriere, announce the birth of their daughter Leighton Michael Carroll, born on June 3, 2022 at highland Community Hospital.