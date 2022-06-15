Biloxi PD working two shooting incidents

The Biloxi Police Department is currently investigating two potentially related shooting incidents that occurred in the 100 Block of Rodenberg Avenue and the 1600 Block of Irish Hill Drive.

On June 13th at approximately 10:16 PM, officers responded to the 100 Block of Rodenberg Avenue for reported gunshots. A business and two apartments in the area were struck by bullets. While investigating the incident, a 21-year-old male victim with a superficial gunshot wound was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital. He has since been treated and released.

On June 15th at approximately 12:17 AM, officers responded to the 1600 Block of Irish Hill Drive for reported gunshots. A short time later, a victim called police from a different location reporting his vehicle being struck by bullets as he drove past the area. While investigating the incident, a 17-year-old male victim was transported to a local hospital by private vehicle to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. He has since been treated and released.