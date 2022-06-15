Biloxi PD asks for public assistance to locate runaway juvenile

Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, June 15, 2022

By Special to the Item

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance to locate a runaway. Elijah Helm (age 15), pictured below, ran away from Biloxi High School on 6/14/22. Elijah was last seen wearing a light blue short sleeve shirt and light-colored blue jeans. Elijah is approximately 5’09” tall, 140 pounds, and has blonde/brown hair. Elijah could possibly be in the area of the following locations; Arbor Place Apartments, 1955 Popp’s Ferry Road, Biloxi MS, Arbor Landing Apartments, 1850 Popp’s Ferry Road, Biloxi MS, and Arbor View Apartments, 10480 Auto Mall Parkway, D’Iberville MS.

