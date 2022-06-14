Biloxi PD asks for help to identify theft suspect

Published 2:14 pm Tuesday, June 14, 2022

By Special to the Item

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance to identify an alleged theft suspect. The unknown male, pictured below, allegedly stole personal property in the 100 block of Beach Blvd. on 5/16/22 around 2214 hrs. The male subject was wearing a ball cap with sun glasses on the bill, a white tee shirt and blue jean shorts. The alleged suspect left the property headed west on a bicycle, black & red in color.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

South Korean Navy Visits Mississippi, Signs Agreement with U.S. Navy

Picayune Police ask for public assistance to locate missing Picayune woman

Picayune Police officers conduct drug, gun arrest

Carriere native, Thaxton, nominated for Emmys for documentary

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar