Biloxi PD asks for help to identify theft suspect

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance to identify an alleged theft suspect. The unknown male, pictured below, allegedly stole personal property in the 100 block of Beach Blvd. on 5/16/22 around 2214 hrs. The male subject was wearing a ball cap with sun glasses on the bill, a white tee shirt and blue jean shorts. The alleged suspect left the property headed west on a bicycle, black & red in color.