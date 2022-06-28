Barney Spence

Funeral Services for Barney O. Spence, age 88, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, will be held Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 3:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Picayune.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Picayune.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Dr. Josh Braddy will officiate the service.

A native of Pearl River County, Mississippi, he resided in Algiers, Louisiana for more than thirty years, subsequently retiring to Carriere, Mississippi. Barney retired from LP&L as an Accountant, and he was a member of First Baptist Church of Picayune. He enjoyed collecting antique tools, lawn care, visiting with friends, and traveling. He loved spending time with his kids, grandkids, and great grands. Barney will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Buford Spence and Myrtle Dossett Spence; his sisters, Hesper Spence Lyons and Hilma Spence McQueen; his great-granddaughter, Paisley Claire Sheasby; and his niece, Carla Gayle Primeaux.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 66 years, Martha Ann Pearson Spence; his daughters, Cindy (Louis) Moré Heavner and Becky (Scott) Sheasby; his grandchildren, Jeremy (Amy Leah) Sheasby, Amanda (Aaron) Spiers, Jami (Cody) Whitfield, Mechelle Moré, Andrew Moré, and John Moré; his great-grandchildren, Aaliyah Rodriguez, Steele Sheasby, Bently Whitfield, Ryder Sheasby, Havyn Rodriguez, Selah Sheasby, Beau Whitfield, Harbor Spiers, and Brixton Spiers; his sister, Nell Spence (Jimmy) Stewart; and nephew, Kevin (Andrea) Seal.

