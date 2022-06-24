Athletics celebrates The Most Impactful Women’s Student-Athletes
Title IX of the Education Amendments was passed into law on June 23, 1972, to prohibit sex (including pregnancy, sexual orientation and gender identity), discrimination in any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance. When Title IX was implemented 50 years ago, leveling the playing field for women’s sports was the ultimate goal, especially in college athletics.
In recognition of the 50-year anniversary of Title IX, the following list of impactful women athletes from all sports at Jackson State University is listed below. In putting this list together, assistance was received from former and current women’s coaches, former and present athletic administrators and former women’s student-athletes. Over the past 50 years there have been hundreds of female athletes who have made a tremendous impact on JSU athletics. The list below reflects some of them.
Special thanks to Sam Jefferson Jr. (former Jackson State Sports Information Director, JSU SHOF, SWAC HOF), Dr. Walter Reed (former JSU athlete and Director of Athletics), Bertha Hardy (former JSU basketball player and professional basketball player), Earl Thomas (former record-setting JSU track star) and past and present coaches of women’s sports at Jackson State University.
Paula Arcarons, Tennis
2022
SWAC Tournament MVP
Lauren Aikens, Softball
2012-14
SS/OF
150 career hits
.340 career average
Thelma McLaurin Anderson, Track and Field
1972-77
Sprinter
JSU SHOF
The first female athlete to receive a track scholarship
Ran 440, 220 and 880 yd dash
Set Coliseum indoor record in 440 yd dash in 1972
Shasta Averyhardt, Golf
2004-08
Won four individual and team championships at JSU
First African American golfer on the LPGA tour since 2001
One of just eight Black women to ever compete on the LPGA tour
JSU SHOF
Diane Nur Bakar, Bowling
Compiled the highest pin average of any bowler on the team during her two years competing
Led JSU to first SWAC bowling championship
Maintained the highest academic average on the bowling team
Evelyn Bender, Basketball
1977-79
Guard
All SWAC
NAWS champion
Deadly long-range shooter
Played professional basketball
Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team
Tammy Blackwell, Volleyball
1978-81
First volleyball player at JSU to receive a full scholarship
First JSU volleyball player to be inducted into the JSU SHOF
Her high school jersey was retired
Ashley Blakley, Bowling
Pillar of women bowling team in the program’s early years.
Set the bar high as the most accomplished and most consistent bowler
Vivian Brown, Track and Field
1982-86
Sprinter
B.S. in Meteorology
Brown was with The Weather Channel from 1986 to 2015
Salina Chirchir, Track and Field
Native of Kenya
Competed at JSU in 1980s
Competed for Kenya in the 1984 summer Olympics
Middle distance runner
Latoya Clark, Volleyball
2008-12
JSU all-time assist leader
All SWAC
Helped lead JSU to first SWAC championship
Named to SWAC all-tournament team
Stephanie Dorsey, Basketball
Center
1979-81
Scored 1,284 points
NAWS champion
National Association of Women Sports (NAWS) Player of the Year
All SWAC
Led the team in scoring (611, 637) and rebounding (439, 413) in 1979-80 and 1980-81
Ranked second (87) and third (59) on the season blocked shot list in1980-81 and 1979-80
Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team
Carena Easley, Basketball
G
2004-08
Team Captain in 2008
1,000-point club
Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team
Christina Edwards, Volleyball
2011-13
Led NCAA in service aces in 2012
First team All SWAC
Named SWAC Newcomer of the Year in 2011
Helped lead JSU to back-to-back SWAC championships
Taylor Emerson, Soccer
2011-14
SWAC Tournament MVP
Led program to second SWAC Championship
Brenda Finch Holloway, Track and Field
Premier Sprinter
1975-79
Member of JSU Sprint Medley Relay team that set a world record (4:11.5) at the Mason Dixon Games in Louisville, KY
First female to represent JSU at the 1976 Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon in the 100m and 200m.
Ranked 7th in the U.S. in the 100m.
All SWAC, SWAC champion, NAIA champion and All American
Set records in the 100 and 200 meters for Lady Tigers
JSU SHOF, 2003
Jillian Forde, Track and Field
Sprinter
1980s
Native of Trinidad
Olympic events: 100 meters and 4×100 meter relay
Eva Freeman Anderson, Basketball
1979-82
SWAC champion
NAWS champion
Sister of Gloria Freeman
Guard
1979-82
Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team
Gloria Freeman, Basketball
Sister of Eva Freeman
Point Guard
1979-82
Set Lady Tigers season records in assists (319, 1980-81) and steals (132, 1980-81)
JSU SHOF
JSU’s all-time assist (658) leader when she graduated
Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team
Lafon Fuller, Basketball
Sister of Mary Fuller
Guard
Best Defensive Player (1976 and 1978)
SWAC champion
JSU SHOF
Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team
Mary Fuller Scott, Basketball
Sister of Lafon Fuller
Guard
1976-80
Best Offensive Player (1978)
1000-point club
MAIAW champion
Third leading scorer (1,923 points) in JSU history when she graduated
Played professionally in WBL
JSU SHOF
Named to 2015 JSU ALL Legends Basketball Team
Latisha Gibbs, Basketball
Guard
1994-98
Team MVP
Ranked in top five in steals (153, 1994-95) in a season when she graduated
Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team
Mosella Gibson, Track and Field
Sprinter
1973-77
Competed in the 100 dash,220 dash and 440 yd. dash
One of first female track athletes to get a scholarship to JSU
Bertha Hardy Smith, Basketball
Forward/Center
1975-79
JSU all-time leading scorer (2,030 points, prior to three-point field goal) when she graduated
Named team MVP two years 1975 and 1979)
Named All-America four years
NAWS champ (1978 and 1979)
NAWS MVP (1979)
Finalist for the Wade Trophy
Played professionally in WBL—first female basketball player drafted in professional ranks
Named All Pro with New Orleans Pride in 1979
Honor student
JSU SHOF
SWAC Hall of Fame
Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team
Tameka Hill Brown, Basketball
C/F
1994-98
1,000-point club
All SWAC
Best Offensive Player
Played one year professionally in Sweden
Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team
Ameshya Williams-Holliday, Basketball
F/C
2018-22
SWAC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in 2022
Three-time First-Team All-SWAC
Three-time SWAC Defensive Player of the Year
Helped lead team to three straight SWAC regular season titles and two straight SWAC tournament titles
Two-time BOXTOTOW HBCU National Player of the Year (2021-2022)
Helped lead the Lady Tigers to a 21-game win streak in 2022
Drafted in WNBA (3rd round, pick 25) in 2022
Capri Howard, Bowling
Most dedicated bowler
Esther Hope, Track and Field
1978-82
Sprinter
1981 NAIA national indoor 55-meters dash (6.99) champion
Competed in the 100 meters, 200 meters and 4×100 meters relay
Competed in the women’s 4×100 meters relay at the 1984 Summer Olympics for Trinidad and Tobago
Michelle Houston, Basketball
G
1987-91
Led Lady Tigers to 1989-90 SWAC Tournament Championship
1,000-point club
All SWAC Tournament Team (1990)
All SWAC
Team MVP
JSU SHOF
Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team
Wonevia Hughes, Track and Field
Sprinter
1976-80
All-America
Member of Sprint Medley Relay team that set a world’s record (4:11.5) in the 1977 Mason Dixon Games in Louisville, Kentucky
Carmen Thomas-Jackson, Track and Field
Sprinter
1975-79
All-America
Member of Sprint Medley Relay team that set a world’s record (4:11.5) in the 1977 Mason Dixon Games in Louisville, Kentucky
Radious Jacobs, Track and Field
800 meters
1977-81
SWAC 800 meters champion
Member of Sprint Medley Relay team that set a world’s record (4:11.5) in the 1977 Mason Dixon Games in Louisville, Kentucky
Breea Jamerson, Softball
2011-14
P/OF
44 wins, 5 saves as pitcher
Patricia Jones, Basketball
C/F
1974-78 (?)
Fierce competitor and rebounder
All SWAC
1,000-point club
Ranked among Lady Tigers top five season scorers when she graduated
JSU SHOF
Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team
Anna Eatmon-Johnson, Basketball
1984-86
G
Led Lady Tigers in scoring the two years she played
Two-time All SWAC
1,000-point club
JSU SHOF
Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team
Genia Johnson, Basketball
G/F
1999-03
Led team in three-point field goals made (96, 2002-03 and 79, 2001-02)
Ranked among team leaders in blocked shots in 2001-02, 41
Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team
Esther Kiplagat, Track and Field
Long distance runner
1986-89
A native of Kenya
Competed in women’s 3,000 in 1992 Summer Olympics
Amy Lara, Softball
2013-15
3B
80 hits in two seasons
Brittany Larkins, Volleyball
2007-10
Led team in hitting
SWAC Most Valuable Player (2009)
First team All SWAC (2009)
SWAC All-Tournament team
Kim Linson, Basketball
C/F
1991-95
Scored over 1,000 points and pulled down over 500 rebounds in her career
Four-year starter at JSU
Named to JSU 2015 All Legends Basketball Team
Pamela McDonald Felder, Basketball
F
1977-81
All SWAC
JSU SHOF
High school education administrator
Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team
Tayler Nave, Softball
CF
2012-13
Victoria Nelson, Softball
2B
2013-16
176 career hits, .318 career average
Kayla Owens, Softball
P
2017-21
25 career wins, 86 career hits
Erica Payton, Golf
2010-13
Four-year All SWAC performer
Helped JSU win four consecutive SWAC Titles
College Administrator
Geneva Pla, Volleyball
1975-79
Track and Field/volleyball
Shot put SWAC champion
Member of JSU first volleyball team
Briana Reid, Bowling
2013-16
SWAC Tournament MVP
Led programm to first SWAC Championship
Tasha Martin-Reed, Basketball
Forward
1994-98
Ranked among statistical leaders during her career
Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team
Brittany Renner, Soccer
2008-2010
SWAC Tournament MVP
Led program to first SWAC Championship
Wendi Reed, Softball
2B
2009-12
SWAC Hitter of the Year
Led Nation in stolen bases
Led program to first ever SWAC Championship
Evelyn D. Richards, Track and Field
Hurdler
1973-76
During her career at JSU, she set records in the 60-yard indoor hurdles and 80-yard outdoor hurdles
Vanetta Robinson Kelso, Basketball
Guard/Forward
1980-84
Ranked among top scorers on team during her career
Led the team in steals (88) in the 1983-84 season
Helped lead Lady Tigers to their first appearance in NCAA national tournament
SWAC MVP in 1983
Highest scholastic average on team in 1982, 1983 and 1984
All SWAC
JSU SHOF
Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team
Dayzsha Rogan, Basketball
Guard
2018-22
Anchored JSU to 60 wins in three seasons
Three-time All-SWAC Selection
Helped lead the team to 21 consecutive wins during 2022 season
SWAC Player of the Year 2021
Two-time SWAC Tournament SWAC Tournament MVP (2021 and 2022)
Sabeana Romero, Softball
3B
2012-13
SWAC Hitter of the Year
SWAC Player of the Year
Tera Sherriff, Basketball
Forward
1992-95
Black College All America, All SWAC, SWAC All-Tournament team
Ranked in top ten in career scoring with 1,477 points
Led the Lady Tigers in scoring and rebounding for three consecutive years (1992-93, 1993-94 and 1994-95)
Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team
Rosalyn Spann, Basketball
Guard
1994-98
SWAC Freshman of the Year in 1994
Led the SWAC in scoring and rebounding in 1996-97 season
Leading scorer in JSU history with 2,035 points
Named to the All SWAC team four years
Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team
Janice Staffney, Basketball
Guard
1983-87
Led team in points scored (519), scoring average (18.5) and free throws made (99) in 1986-87
All SWAC
JSU SHOF
Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team
Lauren Stewart, Softball
CF
2022
.390 average with 57 hits and eight home runs
All-SWAC, All-Tournament selection
Yolanda Stringfellow, Tennis
Lynette Suttlar, Basketball
Forward
1984-86
One of Mississippi’s top high school recruits
Real Estate entrepreneur
Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team
Canessa Swanson, Softball
C/2B/3B
2013-16
First-Team All-SWAC
SWAC Co-Player of the Year
Lori Thomas Swanier, Tennis
Kelsey Townsend, Softball
P
2013-15
26 career wins, 2 saves
Karen Taylor Johnson, Basketball
Center
1980-84
Led team in scoring (502 pts.) in 1981-82
Scored 1,656 career points
Helped lead JSU to 1982 SWAC championship
Helped lead JSU to SWAC Tournament Championships In 1982, 1983 and 1984
Played professionally in Europe
JSU SHOF in 2009
Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team
Adina Valdez, Track and Field, sprinter
1980s
Sprinter, 400 meters and 800 meters
Competed internationally for Trinidad and Tobago
Annette Hibbler Webb, Basketball
Center
1981-95
Recognized as on of the best centers in JSU History
Named SWAC Freshman of the Year
Two-time All SWAC
Team’s leading rebounder
Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team
Hannah White, Track and Field
2021-22
Shot put, discus
Won SWAC Outstanding Field Performer
NCAA qualifier in both events
Verita White, Volleyball
2002-06
Led team in multiple categories during her career
All SWAC
Amanda Vasquez, Softball
SS
2012-13
91 career hits, 27 doubles