Athletics celebrates The Most Impactful Women’s Student-Athletes

Title IX of the Education Amendments was passed into law on June 23, 1972, to prohibit sex (including pregnancy, sexual orientation and gender identity), discrimination in any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance. When Title IX was implemented 50 years ago, leveling the playing field for women’s sports was the ultimate goal, especially in college athletics.

In recognition of the 50-year anniversary of Title IX, the following list of impactful women athletes from all sports at Jackson State University is listed below. In putting this list together, assistance was received from former and current women’s coaches, former and present athletic administrators and former women’s student-athletes. Over the past 50 years there have been hundreds of female athletes who have made a tremendous impact on JSU athletics. The list below reflects some of them.

Special thanks to Sam Jefferson Jr. (former Jackson State Sports Information Director, JSU SHOF, SWAC HOF), Dr. Walter Reed (former JSU athlete and Director of Athletics), Bertha Hardy (former JSU basketball player and professional basketball player), Earl Thomas (former record-setting JSU track star) and past and present coaches of women’s sports at Jackson State University.

Paula Arcarons, Tennis

2022

SWAC Tournament MVP

Lauren Aikens, Softball

2012-14

SS/OF

150 career hits

.340 career average

Thelma McLaurin Anderson, Track and Field

1972-77

Sprinter

JSU SHOF

The first female athlete to receive a track scholarship

Ran 440, 220 and 880 yd dash

Set Coliseum indoor record in 440 yd dash in 1972

Shasta Averyhardt, Golf

2004-08

Won four individual and team championships at JSU

First African American golfer on the LPGA tour since 2001

One of just eight Black women to ever compete on the LPGA tour

JSU SHOF

Diane Nur Bakar, Bowling

Compiled the highest pin average of any bowler on the team during her two years competing

Led JSU to first SWAC bowling championship

Maintained the highest academic average on the bowling team

Evelyn Bender, Basketball

1977-79

Guard

All SWAC

NAWS champion

Deadly long-range shooter

Played professional basketball

Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team

Tammy Blackwell, Volleyball

1978-81

First volleyball player at JSU to receive a full scholarship

First JSU volleyball player to be inducted into the JSU SHOF

Her high school jersey was retired

Ashley Blakley, Bowling

Pillar of women bowling team in the program’s early years.

Set the bar high as the most accomplished and most consistent bowler

Vivian Brown, Track and Field

1982-86

Sprinter

B.S. in Meteorology

Brown was with The Weather Channel from 1986 to 2015

Salina Chirchir, Track and Field

Native of Kenya

Competed at JSU in 1980s

Competed for Kenya in the 1984 summer Olympics

Middle distance runner

Latoya Clark, Volleyball

2008-12

JSU all-time assist leader

All SWAC

Helped lead JSU to first SWAC championship

Named to SWAC all-tournament team

Stephanie Dorsey, Basketball

Center

1979-81

Scored 1,284 points

NAWS champion

National Association of Women Sports (NAWS) Player of the Year

All SWAC

Led the team in scoring (611, 637) and rebounding (439, 413) in 1979-80 and 1980-81

Ranked second (87) and third (59) on the season blocked shot list in1980-81 and 1979-80

Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team

Carena Easley, Basketball

G

2004-08

Team Captain in 2008

1,000-point club

Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team

Christina Edwards, Volleyball

2011-13

Led NCAA in service aces in 2012

First team All SWAC

Named SWAC Newcomer of the Year in 2011

Helped lead JSU to back-to-back SWAC championships

Taylor Emerson, Soccer

2011-14

SWAC Tournament MVP

Led program to second SWAC Championship

Brenda Finch Holloway, Track and Field

Premier Sprinter

1975-79

Member of JSU Sprint Medley Relay team that set a world record (4:11.5) at the Mason Dixon Games in Louisville, KY

First female to represent JSU at the 1976 Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon in the 100m and 200m.

Ranked 7th in the U.S. in the 100m.

All SWAC, SWAC champion, NAIA champion and All American

Set records in the 100 and 200 meters for Lady Tigers

JSU SHOF, 2003

Jillian Forde, Track and Field

Sprinter

1980s

Native of Trinidad

Olympic events: 100 meters and 4×100 meter relay

Eva Freeman Anderson, Basketball

1979-82

SWAC champion

NAWS champion

Sister of Gloria Freeman

Guard

1979-82

Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team

Gloria Freeman, Basketball

Sister of Eva Freeman

Point Guard

1979-82

Set Lady Tigers season records in assists (319, 1980-81) and steals (132, 1980-81)

JSU SHOF

JSU’s all-time assist (658) leader when she graduated

Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team

Lafon Fuller, Basketball

Sister of Mary Fuller

Guard

Best Defensive Player (1976 and 1978)

SWAC champion

JSU SHOF

Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team

Mary Fuller Scott, Basketball

Sister of Lafon Fuller

Guard

1976-80

Best Offensive Player (1978)

1000-point club

MAIAW champion

Third leading scorer (1,923 points) in JSU history when she graduated

Played professionally in WBL

JSU SHOF

Named to 2015 JSU ALL Legends Basketball Team

Latisha Gibbs, Basketball

Guard

1994-98

Team MVP

Ranked in top five in steals (153, 1994-95) in a season when she graduated

Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team

Mosella Gibson, Track and Field

Sprinter

1973-77

Competed in the 100 dash,220 dash and 440 yd. dash

One of first female track athletes to get a scholarship to JSU

Bertha Hardy Smith, Basketball

Forward/Center

1975-79

JSU all-time leading scorer (2,030 points, prior to three-point field goal) when she graduated

Named team MVP two years 1975 and 1979)

Named All-America four years

NAWS champ (1978 and 1979)

NAWS MVP (1979)

Finalist for the Wade Trophy

Played professionally in WBL—first female basketball player drafted in professional ranks

Named All Pro with New Orleans Pride in 1979

Honor student

JSU SHOF

SWAC Hall of Fame

Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team

Tameka Hill Brown, Basketball

C/F

1994-98

1,000-point club

All SWAC

Best Offensive Player

Played one year professionally in Sweden

Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team

Ameshya Williams-Holliday, Basketball

F/C

2018-22

SWAC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in 2022

Three-time First-Team All-SWAC

Three-time SWAC Defensive Player of the Year

Helped lead team to three straight SWAC regular season titles and two straight SWAC tournament titles

Two-time BOXTOTOW HBCU National Player of the Year (2021-2022)

Helped lead the Lady Tigers to a 21-game win streak in 2022

Drafted in WNBA (3rd round, pick 25) in 2022

Capri Howard, Bowling

Most dedicated bowler

Esther Hope, Track and Field

1978-82

Sprinter

1981 NAIA national indoor 55-meters dash (6.99) champion

Competed in the 100 meters, 200 meters and 4×100 meters relay

Competed in the women’s 4×100 meters relay at the 1984 Summer Olympics for Trinidad and Tobago

Michelle Houston, Basketball

G

1987-91

Led Lady Tigers to 1989-90 SWAC Tournament Championship

1,000-point club

All SWAC Tournament Team (1990)

All SWAC

Team MVP

JSU SHOF

Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team

Wonevia Hughes, Track and Field

Sprinter

1976-80

All-America

Member of Sprint Medley Relay team that set a world’s record (4:11.5) in the 1977 Mason Dixon Games in Louisville, Kentucky

Carmen Thomas-Jackson, Track and Field

Sprinter

1975-79

All-America

Member of Sprint Medley Relay team that set a world’s record (4:11.5) in the 1977 Mason Dixon Games in Louisville, Kentucky

Radious Jacobs, Track and Field

800 meters

1977-81

SWAC 800 meters champion

Member of Sprint Medley Relay team that set a world’s record (4:11.5) in the 1977 Mason Dixon Games in Louisville, Kentucky

Breea Jamerson, Softball

2011-14

P/OF

44 wins, 5 saves as pitcher

Patricia Jones, Basketball

C/F

1974-78 (?)

Fierce competitor and rebounder

All SWAC

1,000-point club

Ranked among Lady Tigers top five season scorers when she graduated

JSU SHOF

Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team

Anna Eatmon-Johnson, Basketball

1984-86

G

Led Lady Tigers in scoring the two years she played

Two-time All SWAC

1,000-point club

JSU SHOF

Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team

Genia Johnson, Basketball

G/F

1999-03

Led team in three-point field goals made (96, 2002-03 and 79, 2001-02)

Ranked among team leaders in blocked shots in 2001-02, 41

Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team

Esther Kiplagat, Track and Field

Long distance runner

1986-89

A native of Kenya

Competed in women’s 3,000 in 1992 Summer Olympics

Amy Lara, Softball

2013-15

3B

80 hits in two seasons

Brittany Larkins, Volleyball

2007-10

Led team in hitting

SWAC Most Valuable Player (2009)

First team All SWAC (2009)

SWAC All-Tournament team

Kim Linson, Basketball

C/F

1991-95

Scored over 1,000 points and pulled down over 500 rebounds in her career

Four-year starter at JSU

Named to JSU 2015 All Legends Basketball Team

Pamela McDonald Felder, Basketball

F

1977-81

All SWAC

JSU SHOF

High school education administrator

Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team

Tayler Nave, Softball

CF

2012-13

Victoria Nelson, Softball

2B

2013-16

176 career hits, .318 career average

Kayla Owens, Softball

P

2017-21

25 career wins, 86 career hits

Erica Payton, Golf

2010-13

Four-year All SWAC performer

Helped JSU win four consecutive SWAC Titles

College Administrator

Geneva Pla, Volleyball

1975-79

Track and Field/volleyball

Shot put SWAC champion

Member of JSU first volleyball team

Briana Reid, Bowling

2013-16

SWAC Tournament MVP

Led programm to first SWAC Championship

Tasha Martin-Reed, Basketball

Forward

1994-98

Ranked among statistical leaders during her career

Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team

Brittany Renner, Soccer

2008-2010

SWAC Tournament MVP

Led program to first SWAC Championship

Wendi Reed, Softball

2B

2009-12

SWAC Hitter of the Year

Led Nation in stolen bases

Led program to first ever SWAC Championship

Evelyn D. Richards, Track and Field

Hurdler

1973-76

During her career at JSU, she set records in the 60-yard indoor hurdles and 80-yard outdoor hurdles

Vanetta Robinson Kelso, Basketball

Guard/Forward

1980-84

Ranked among top scorers on team during her career

Led the team in steals (88) in the 1983-84 season

Helped lead Lady Tigers to their first appearance in NCAA national tournament

SWAC MVP in 1983

Highest scholastic average on team in 1982, 1983 and 1984

All SWAC

JSU SHOF

Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team

Dayzsha Rogan, Basketball

Guard

2018-22

Anchored JSU to 60 wins in three seasons

Three-time All-SWAC Selection

Helped lead the team to 21 consecutive wins during 2022 season

SWAC Player of the Year 2021

Two-time SWAC Tournament SWAC Tournament MVP (2021 and 2022)

Sabeana Romero, Softball

3B

2012-13

SWAC Hitter of the Year

SWAC Player of the Year

Tera Sherriff, Basketball

Forward

1992-95

Black College All America, All SWAC, SWAC All-Tournament team

Ranked in top ten in career scoring with 1,477 points

Led the Lady Tigers in scoring and rebounding for three consecutive years (1992-93, 1993-94 and 1994-95)

Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team

Rosalyn Spann, Basketball

Guard

1994-98

SWAC Freshman of the Year in 1994

Led the SWAC in scoring and rebounding in 1996-97 season

Leading scorer in JSU history with 2,035 points

Named to the All SWAC team four years

Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team

Janice Staffney, Basketball

Guard

1983-87

Led team in points scored (519), scoring average (18.5) and free throws made (99) in 1986-87

All SWAC

JSU SHOF

Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team

Lauren Stewart, Softball

CF

2022

.390 average with 57 hits and eight home runs

All-SWAC, All-Tournament selection

Yolanda Stringfellow, Tennis

Lynette Suttlar, Basketball

Forward

1984-86

One of Mississippi’s top high school recruits

Real Estate entrepreneur

Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team

Canessa Swanson, Softball

C/2B/3B

2013-16

First-Team All-SWAC

SWAC Co-Player of the Year

Lori Thomas Swanier, Tennis

Kelsey Townsend, Softball

P

2013-15

26 career wins, 2 saves

Karen Taylor Johnson, Basketball

Center

1980-84

Led team in scoring (502 pts.) in 1981-82

Scored 1,656 career points

Helped lead JSU to 1982 SWAC championship

Helped lead JSU to SWAC Tournament Championships In 1982, 1983 and 1984

Played professionally in Europe

JSU SHOF in 2009

Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team

Adina Valdez, Track and Field, sprinter

1980s

Sprinter, 400 meters and 800 meters

Competed internationally for Trinidad and Tobago

Annette Hibbler Webb, Basketball

Center

1981-95

Recognized as on of the best centers in JSU History

Named SWAC Freshman of the Year

Two-time All SWAC

Team’s leading rebounder

Named to 2015 JSU All Legends Basketball Team

Hannah White, Track and Field

2021-22

Shot put, discus

Won SWAC Outstanding Field Performer

NCAA qualifier in both events

Verita White, Volleyball

2002-06

Led team in multiple categories during her career

All SWAC

Amanda Vasquez, Softball

SS

2012-13

91 career hits, 27 doubles