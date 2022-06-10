Arrests collected on June 9, 2022

James David Bridges, 52, 29 Panther Circle; arrested by Picayune PD on June 2, for no insurance, no turn signal, disobeying a traffic device, reckless driving, no seatbelt and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Bruce Antonio Bunales, 37, 107 Camelia Dr., Poplarville; arrested by Picayune PD on June 2, for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Jeremy Scott Grubbs, 44, 1036 Sandhill Rd., Wesson, Miss.; arrested by PRCSO on June 2, for commercial burglary.

Steven Lively, 47, 513 Florida St., Delhi, Miss.; arrested by PRCSO on June 2, for no proof of insurance and providing false identifying information to a law officer.

David Christopher Lowery, 37, 935 Bouie Rd., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on June 2, for contempt of court.

Lindsay Gail Magallanes, 35, 106 Dove Ridge, Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on June 2, for public drunk/profanity.

Timothy Michael Mason, 44, 93 Homer Spiers Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on June 2, for domestic violence and malicious mischief.

Clayton Dashawn Mitchell, 20, 710 Leotyne Price Blvd., Laurel; arrested by MHP on June 2, for no proof of insurance, no driver’s license, DUI and speeding.

Ray Paul Naquin, 50, 40 Stone County Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on June 2, for possession of a controlled substance.

Laerrika Shanard Pierce, 29, 2401 Hickory St.; arrested by Picayune PD on June 2, for bad checks.

Jason Curtis Ryals, 44, 107 Willow St.; arrested by Picayune PD on June 2, for entering posted land without permission.

Kristen Renee Siemssen, 34, 48 McCormick Lane; arrested by PRCSO on June 2, for contempt of court.

Charles Adam St. Amand, 42, 8 King Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on June 2, for probation violation, contempt of court and sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Amanda Marie Carillo, 34, 209 Woodard St., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on June 3, for drug court violation.

Hannah Joelle Isreal, 19, 115 Flagstaff St., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on June 3, for possession of paraphernalia.

Jasmane Jermaine Jordan, 33, 105 North Lewis Circle; arrested by PRCSO on June 3, for five counts of contempt of court.

Omar Magdy Mohamed, 25, 14250 Kimberly Lane, Houston, Texas; arrested by MHP on June 3, for DUI, disobeying a traffic device and possession of a controlled substance.

Joshua Rohrbacker, 43, 37 Huppo Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on June 3, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Billy Wayne Walters, 52, 33 Bluebird Lane, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on June 3, for carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

Reginald Dean Walters, 54, 33 Bluebird Lane, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on June 3, for controlled substance violation, failure to register as a sex offender and contempt of court.

Guy Depaul Lefrance, 54, 733 Walkiah Bluff; arrested by PRCSO on June 4, for DUI, no seatbelt, no driver’s license, shoplifting, reckless driving and no insurance.

Gavin Isiah McClain, 18, 914 J. B. Horne Rd., Hattiesburg; arrested by Poplarville PD on June 5, for careless driving.

Tori Lynn Mitchell, 21, 166 Grover Barrett Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on June 5 for contempt of court.

John Travis Palmer, 42, 319 Anchor Lake Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on June 5, for improper registration, driving while license suspended and no proof of insurance.

Joseph Bryan Poole, 39, 2238 Highway 53, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on June 5, for disorderly conduct.

Samuel Curtis Clark, 31, 1632 Osborn Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on June 6, for disorderly conduct, possession of paraphernalia, receiving stolen property and probation violation.

Gustavo Adolfo Fernandez, 30, 767 Union Ave., Riverhead, New York; arrested by MHP on June 6, for two counts of failure to keep proper records (77-7-263), no insurance, switched tag and no license.

Bobby Christopher Hayden, 28, 13 American Way; arrested by MDOC on June 6, for drug court violation.

Joshua Datwan McCray, 25, 401 Stapp St., Wiggins; arrested by PRCSO on June 6, for trespassing, simple domestic violence, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Candace Breanna Pendley, 26, 1501 Gilcrest Ave.; arrested by PRCSO on June 6, for possession of paraphernalia and receiving stolen property.

Rodney Wayne Smith, 46, 52 Preacher Powell Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on June 6, for court order.

Juan Tristan, 45, no address given; arrested by Picayune PD on June 6, for probation violation.

Desmon Kaurtez Adams, 22, 136 Greenview Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on June 7, for carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

Michael Paul Bulluck, 21, 11838 Marllham Way, Hampton, Ga.; arrested by Picayune PD on June 7, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.

Devon Carlisle, 58, 193 Sunflower Rd., Perkinston; arrested by PRCSO on June 7, for foreign fugitive warrant and controlled substance violations.

Jose Santos-Lopez Cruz, 43, 1825 Santa Barbara; arrested on June 7, by Poplarville PD for disturbing the peace.

Gary Hilton Falgoust, 35, 1346 John Amaker Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on June 7, for harboring a fugitive, no insurance and no driver’s license.

Joseph Scott Hartfield, 33, 166 Hartfield Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on June 7, for controlled substance violation, driving while license suspended, possession of paraphernalia and no proof of insurance.

William Matthew Landrum, 32, 653 Burgetown Rd., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on June 7, for shoplifting and trespassing.

David Lynn Miller, 61, homeless; arrested by Picayune PD on June 7, for petit larceny.

Rodney Robert Ryals, 21, 27, B Althea Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on June 7, for commercial burglary.

Theodore Nathan Schmidt, 35, 503 Hilt Fornea Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on June 7, for sale of drugs near a church or school.

Denise Layne Beech, 35, 129 Boley Bypass Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on June 8, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Michelle Ann Cheramie, 33, 13 Walnut Grove Lane; arrested by PRCSO on June 8, for controlled substance violation.

Timothy Rayshaun Daniels, 20, 705 N. Jackson Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on June 8, for possession of a stolen firearm, sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest by fleeing and taking away of a motor vehicle.

Dusty Wayne Dunn, 40, 59 Lynell Lee, Wiggins; arrested by PRCSO on June 8, for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest by fleeing, no insurance, no helmet, possession of a controlled substance and no driver’s license.

Frederick Foy, 37, 90 Agusta Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on June 8, for disorderly conduct.

Jaquantay Levail McGowan, 23, 1721 Harvey Dr., Harvey, La.; arrested by Picayune PD on June 8, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Ronnie Dale Sikes, 44, 131 E. Howard St., Grand Junction, Mi.; arrested by PRCSO on June 8, for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest by fleeing, fleeing in a motor vehicle and probation violation.

Shannon Eileen Sims, 39, 112 Broad Ridge Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on June 8, for two counts of contempt of court.

Kade Ashad Walker, 19, 606 N. Buren; arrested by Picayune PD on June 8, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.